US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Endorses Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste to Help Navy Veterans or People Nationwide With Lung Cancer-Who had Exposure to Asbestos in Navy or at Work-Compensation Might Exceed $100,000

WASHINGTON, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "We not only help Navy Veterans who had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy decades ago and who now have lung cancer-we also help working men and women who have lung cancer and who were constantly exposed to asbestos prior to 1982 and who now have lung cancer. Financial compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000 and it does not matter if they smoked cigarettes. To get the compensation job done for a person like this we have endorsed, and we recommend attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303.

"Aside from Navy Veterans who know have lung cancer and who also had heavy asbestos exposure in the 1950s, 1960s or 1970s we also help construction workers, plumbers. electricians, factory workers, power plant workers, oil refinery workers, shipyard workers, pipefitters, boiler technicians, railroad workers-who have asbestos exposure and a recent diagnosis of lung cancer in common. If this sounds like you or your loved one please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/

High-risk workplaces for asbestos exposure include the US Navy, shipyards, power plants, public utilities, manufacturing factories, chemical plants, oil refineries, mines, smelters, pulp and paper mills, aerospace manufacturing facilities, offshore oil rigs, demolition construction work sites, railroads, automotive manufacturing facilities, or auto brake shops. With lung cancer caused by asbestos exposure the lung cancer may not show up until decades after the exposure. https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware.

However, asbestos exposure lung cancer can happen in any state including California, New York, Texas, Florida, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Wyoming, Utah, Montana, Idaho, Arizona, Washington, Oregon or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma please visit the CDC's website on these topics: https://www.atsdr.cdc.gov/asbestos/health_effects_asbestos.html.

