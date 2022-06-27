US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Has Endorsed the Legal Team at Danziger & De Llano To Assist a Navy Aircraft Carrier Veteran Who Now Has Lung Cancer To Get Compensated If They Had Significant Navy Asbestos Exposure Before 1982

WASHINGTON, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate has endorsed the remarkable legal team at the law firm of Danziger & De Llano to make certain a Navy Aircraft Carrier Veteran gets compensated if within the last twelve months they were diagnosed with lung cancer and before 1982 they had heavy exposure to asbestos on their ship. A compensation claim for a person anywhere in the USA like this might exceed $100,000 and it does not involve suing the navy as the legal team at Danziger & De Llano is always happy to discuss at 800-864-4000. Additionally, it does not matter if the person smoked cigarettes. https://meso.dandell.com

The Advocate says, "What does matter is a Navy Veteran with recently diagnosed lung cancer can recall the specifics of how they were exposed to asbestos on their ship. The types of Navy Veterans who probably had the most asbestos on an aircraft carrier or any type of navy ship probably worked in the ship's engine room, in a machine shop, as a plumber, pipefitter, welder, electrician or as a member of a ship's repair crew. Most people like this never get compensated because they are unaware the multi-billion dollar-asbestos trust funds were set up for them too.

"If your husband or dad has been diagnosed with lung cancer within the last twelve months and he had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy or at work before 1982-and he can recall the specifics of his asbestos exposure please call the remarkable legal team at the law firm of Danziger & De Llano at 800-864-4000. As mentioned, compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000." https://meso.dandell.com

High-risk workplaces for asbestos exposure include the US Navy, shipyards, power plants, public utilities, manufacturing factories, chemical plants, oil refineries, mines, smelters, pulp and paper mills, aerospace manufacturing facilities, offshore oil rigs, demolition construction work sites, railroads, automotive manufacturing facilities, or auto brake shops. With lung cancer caused by asbestos exposure the lung cancer may not show up until decades after the exposure. https://meso.dandell.com

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware.

However, a US Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Texas, Iowa, Georgia, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, Washington, Oregon, or Alaska. https://meso.dandell.com

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH's website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.

