US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Invites the Family of a Navy Veteran Who Has Lung Cancer and Who was Exposed to Asbestos Decades Ago to Call the Lawyers at Karst von Oiste About Getting Compensated

HOUSTON, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "We are inviting the family of a Navy Veteran who has just been diagnosed with lung cancer anywhere in the US to please call the attorneys at the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 if their loved one had significant exposure to asbestos on a navy ship, submarine or at a shipyard. Financial compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000. In the event the Navy Veteran spent more than a decade in the navy their financial compensation might be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

"The compensation for a Navy Veteran with lung cancer-who had heavy exposure to asbestos on a navy ship, submarine or shipyard depends on how, where and when the Veteran was exposed to asbestos. The typical Veteran we are attempting to identify is over 60 years old and their asbestos exposure took place in the 1960s or 1970s. Unlike other work groups that had significant exposure to asbestos prior to 1982-the Navy Veteran's records will identify his workstations and or how he might have been exposed to asbestos. For more information, a Navy Veteran with lung cancer or their family are urged to call the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Advocate is appealing to the family of a Navy Veteran who has just been diagnosed with lung cancer to please ask their loved one-if he had significant exposure to asbestos in the Navy. If the answer is yes and the individual is over 60 years old, please call the lawyers at Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303. Most people like this do not realize the $30 billion dollar-asbestos trust funds were set up for them too." www.karstvonoiste.com/

High-risk workplaces for asbestos exposure include the US Navy, shipyards, power plants, public utilities, manufacturing factories, chemical plants, oil refineries, mines, smelters, pulp and paper mills, aerospace manufacturing facilities, offshore oil rigs, demolition construction work sites, railroads, automotive manufacturing facilities, or auto brake shops. With lung cancer caused by asbestos exposure the lung cancer may not show up until decades after the exposure. https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware.

However, asbestos exposure lung cancer can happen in any state including California, New York, Texas, Florida, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Wyoming, Utah, Montana, Idaho, Arizona, Washington, Oregon or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma please visit the CDC's website on these topics: https://www.atsdr.cdc.gov/asbestos/health_effects_asbestos.html.

