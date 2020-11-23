US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Is Appealing to the Family of a Navy Veteran with Lung Cancer Who Also Had Asbestos Exposure on a Ship or Submarine to Call the Lawyers at Karst von Oiste - Compensation Might Be $100,000 or More

WASHINGTON, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "We are appealing to the wife, or adult son/daughter of a Navy Veteran who has lung cancer to please call 800-714-0303 if their loved one had significant exposure to asbestos on a navy ship, submarine or at a navy shipyard. The asbestos exposure may have been a contributing factor to the development of the Navy Veteran's lung cancer. Financial compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000, even if the person smoked cigarettes. The typical person the lawyers at Karst von Oiste are trying to assist is over 60 years old and their asbestos exposure took place in the navy prior to 1982. The compensation claim does not involve suing the navy.

"If you are a member of the American Legion or VFW and the Navy Veteran with lung cancer we have described sounds like a friend, please ask their wife or family to call the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303. Because of the Coronavirus the lawyers at Karst von Oiste will go out of their way to keep their client safe, with most meetings being virtual. The lawyers at Karst von Oiste will do everything possible to get a Navy Veteran who has lung cancer and who had significant exposure to asbestos the best possible compensation results." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is now offering to assist a Navy Veteran who now has lung cancer and who had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy to get possible VA Benefits for their illness. The Advocate will assist with a Navy Veteran with lung cancer with their initial VA claims submission, and there is no charge for this service. For more information, a Navy Veteran with lung cancer, who also had heavy exposure to asbestos in the navy prior to 1982, or their family are welcome to call the Advocate anytime at 800-714-0303. https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

High-risk workplaces for asbestos exposure include the US Navy, shipyards, power plants, public utilities, manufacturing factories, chemical plants, oil refineries, mines, smelters, pulp and paper mills, aerospace manufacturing facilities, offshore oil rigs, demolition construction work sites, railroads, automotive manufacturing facilities, or auto brake shops. With lung cancer caused by asbestos exposure the lung cancer may not show up until decades after the exposure. https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.



States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware.

However, asbestos exposure lung cancer can happen in any state including California, New York, Texas, Florida, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Wyoming, Utah, Montana, Idaho, Arizona, Washington, Oregon or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/



For more information about asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma please visit the CDC's website on these topics: https://www.atsdr.cdc.gov/asbestos/health_effects_asbestos.html.

