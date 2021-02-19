US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is Appealing to the Family who Just Lost Their Navy Veteran Loved One to Lung Cancer to Please Call Attorney Karst of Karst von Oiste if the Veteran Had Exposure to Asbestos in the Navy - Compensation Might Exceed $100,000

WASHINGTON, Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is appealing to the wife or adult son-daughter of a Navy Veteran who just died from confirmed lung cancer to please call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 if the Veteran had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy or after the navy. Financial compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000. Most families like this never get compensated as attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste is always happy to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303. www.karstvonoiste.com/

US Navy Veteran Lung Cancer Asbestos Exposure Lung Cancer

The Advocate says, "If a member of the American Legion or the VFW was a Navy Veteran who just died from lung cancer and he frequently mentioned his exposure to asbestos in the 1950s, 1960s or 1970s on a navy ship, submarine or at a shipyard please ask his wife or adult son or daughter to call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 to discuss compensation. As mentioned, compensation for a person like this might exceed one hundred thousand dollars. Further the claim does not involve suing the navy and it does not matter if he smoked cigarettes." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is passionate about assisting Navy Veterans with lung cancer, and who had significant exposure to asbestos on ships or submarines that were based in the following locations:

* Norfolk, Virginia

* San Diego, California

* Newport, Rhode Island

* Mayport, Florida

* Bremerton, Washington

* New London, Connecticut

* Kings Bay, Georgia

* Bangor, Washington

* Honolulu, Hawaii

* Point Loma, California

* Yokosuka, Japan

* Subic Bay, Philippines

High-risk workplaces for asbestos exposure include the US Navy, shipyards, power plants, public utilities, manufacturing factories, chemical plants, oil refineries, mines, smelters, pulp and paper mills, aerospace manufacturing facilities, offshore oil rigs, demolition construction work sites, railroads, automotive manufacturing facilities, or auto brake shops. With lung cancer caused by asbestos exposure the lung cancer may not show up until decades after the exposure. https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware.

However, a US Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Texas, Iowa, Georgia, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, Washington, Oregon or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH's website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.

Contact:

Michael Thomas

800-714-0303

[email protected]

SOURCE US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

Related Links

http://www.karstvonoiste.com/

