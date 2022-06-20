WASHINGTON, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "We are by far the top ranked source on the Internet for Navy Veterans or people who had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy or at work before 1982 and who have recently been diagnosed with lung cancer-and we want individuals like this to get compensated anywhere in the USA.

"In addition to Navy Veterans we are also inviting manufacturing, industrial, power-energy or skilled trades workers who now have recently diagnosed lung cancer and who had heavy to extreme exposure to asbestos anywhere in the nation before 1982 to get serious about compensation and to call the law firm of Danziger & De Llano at 800-864-4000. Compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000.

"For over two decades the amazing team at the law firm of Danziger & De Llano has been assisting Navy Veterans and working people who have developed mesothelioma and or asbestos exposure lung cancer and they are responsible for billions of dollars in compensation nationwide for their clients. Most people who had substantial exposure to asbestos in the navy or at work before 1982 and who have recently developed lung cancer never get compensated because they are unaware the $30 billion dollar trust funds were set up for them too as the team at Danziger & De Llano is always happy to discuss at 800-864-4000." https://meso.dandell.com/

High-risk workplaces for asbestos exposure include the US Navy, shipyards, power plants, public utilities, manufacturing factories, chemical plants, oil refineries, mines, smelters, pulp and paper mills, aerospace manufacturing facilities, offshore oil rigs, demolition construction work sites, railroads, automotive manufacturing facilities, or auto brake shops. With lung cancer caused by asbestos exposure the lung cancer may not show up until decades after the exposure. https://meso.dandell.com/

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware.

However, a US Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Texas, Iowa, Georgia, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, Washington, Oregon, or Alaska. https://meso.dandell.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH's website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.

