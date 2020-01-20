US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Now Appeals to A Navy Veteran or Person with Lung Cancer Because of Asbestos Exposure to Call for Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst of the KOV Law Firm-Get the Best Compensation Results- Nationwide

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "We want a US Navy Veteran who has lung cancer to know they might be able to receive significant financial compensation if while serving in the navy they had significant exposure to asbestos. The financial compensation for a person like this could be more than a hundred thousand dollars as we would be happy to discuss at 800-714-0303. Most of these Navy Veterans who had heavy exposure to asbestos and now have lung cancer do not realize the $30 billion-dollar asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. Most are over 60 years old and again most have no clue they could get compensated for their exposure to asbestos.

"If you are a Navy Veteran and you now have lung cancer please call us anytime at 800-714-0303 if you had heavy exposure to asbestos in the navy. If you are the wife, adult son or daughter and your loved one is too sick to call us on their own please call us anytime. We are advocates for Navy Veterans with asbestos exposure lung cancer because of asbestos exposure-and we want people like this to get compensated." https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate has endorsed the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste to assist a Navy Veteran with asbestos exposure lung cancer. The amazing lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation claims for their clients with asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma and they work overtime for their clients. For direct access to the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The types of US Navy Veterans who frequently had heavy exposure to extreme exposure to asbestos include:

B-BR-BT-Boiler Tender, Boiler Technician

CM-Construction Mechanic

EM-Electrician Mate

EN-Engineman

GS-Gas Turbine Technician

MM-Machinist Mate

MEW-Metalsmith Welder

SF-Shipfitter

SW-Steelworker

UT-Utilities-man

High-risk workplaces for asbestos exposure include the US Navy, shipyards, power plants, public utilities, manufacturing factories, chemical plants, oil refineries, mines, smelters, pulp and paper mills, aerospace manufacturing facilities, offshore oil rigs, demolition construction work sites, railroads, automotive manufacturing facilities, or auto brake shops. With lung cancer caused by asbestos exposure the lung cancer may not show up until decades after the exposure. https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware.

However, asbestos exposure lung cancer can happen in any state including California, New York, Texas, Florida, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Wyoming, Utah, Montana, Idaho, Arizona, Washington, Oregon or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma please visit the CDC's website on these topics: https://www.atsdr.cdc.gov/asbestos/health_effects_asbestos.html.

