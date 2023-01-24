US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Now Appeals to a Veteran/Person Who Now Has Lung Cancer and Who Had Heavy Asbestos Exposure Before 1982 at Work to Call the Gori Law Firm to Help with Compensation - It Might Exceed $100,000

WASHINGTON, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "We are appealing to a Veteran or individual who had regular exposure to asbestos at work before 1982 and who now has lung cancer anywhere in the USA or their family to call The Gori Firm anytime at 866-532-2106 for a conversation about what might turn out to be-serious financial compensation. Financial compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000.

"If you have a friend from the armed forces or at work who has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know he had significant exposure to asbestos before 1982, please ask him or his family to call The Gori Law firm at 866-532-2106 for specific information about compensation. Sadly, most people like this never get compensated because they are not aware the $30 billion dollar-asbestos trust funds were set up for them too." https://GoriLaw.Com

As a free service for their US Armed Forces-Veteran clients who have developed asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma The Gori Law Firm will fill out the required paperwork to hopefully qualify a person like this for VA benefits. For more information, please call The Gori Law Firm anytime at 866-532-2106. https://GoriLaw.Com

High-risk workplaces for asbestos exposure include the US Navy, shipyards, power plants, public utilities, manufacturing factories, chemical plants, oil refineries, mines, smelters, pulp and paper mills, aerospace manufacturing facilities, offshore oil rigs, demolition construction work sites, railroads, automotive manufacturing facilities, or auto brake shops. With lung cancer caused by asbestos exposure the lung cancer may not show up until decades after the exposure. https://GoriLaw.Com

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware.

However, a US Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Texas, Iowa, Georgia, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, Washington, Oregon. or Alaska. https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH's website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.

