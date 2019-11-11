US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Now Launches a State Specific Initiative to Assist Navy Veterans and People with Asbestos Exposure Lung Cancer to Get Compensated -- They Endorse the Lawyers at Karst von Oiste to Help

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is now launching a state specific initiative-nationwide to do everything possible to ensure that a Navy Veteran or person with asbestos exposure lung cancer gets compensated. What most Navy Veterans or people with lung cancer do not realize is that exposure to asbestos may have contributed to the development of their cancer. If a Navy Veteran or person with lung cancer had heavy or extreme exposure to asbestos the Advocate is urging them to call them anytime at 800-714-0303.

The group has endorsed the law firm of Karst von Oiste to assist a Navy Veteran with asbestos exposure lung cancer to hopefully assist with compensation. The lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation for people or Navy Veterans with asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma and they are dedicated to client compensation. For direct access to the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303-anytime. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "We are going to build a state specific initiative nationwide for Navy Veterans or people with asbestos exposure lung cancer to ensure everything possible is done to get them compensated. One of our biggest obstacles-is Navy Veterans or people with lung cancer in most instances do not think about financial compensation. In reality-the asbestos compensation trusts were set up for people with mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer as we would be happy to discuss at 800-714-0303.

"The only catch is the asbestos exposure must be provable. For Navy Veterans typically this is not a problem because the Veteran will have records related to duty assignments, along with times where they and their ship were at a shipyard for repairs or overhauls. Frequently civilians will also have these types of records as well-especially if they worked at a factory, power plant, or as a skilled tradesman. If you or your family member has lung cancer and significant exposure to asbestos was involved, please call us anytime at 800-714-0303. We would like to help." https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

High-risk workplaces for asbestos exposure include the US Navy, shipyards, power plants, public utilities, manufacturing factories, chemical plants, oil refineries, mines, smelters, pulp and paper mills, aerospace manufacturing facilities, offshore oil rigs, demolition construction work sites, railroads, automotive manufacturing facilities, or auto brake shops. With lung cancer caused by asbestos exposure the lung cancer may not show up until decades after the exposure. https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include, Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware.

However, asbestos exposure lung cancer can happen in any state including California, New York, Texas, Florida, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Wyoming, Utah, Montana, Idaho, Arizona, Washington, Oregon or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma please visit the American Lung Association's website on this topic: https://www.lung.org/our-initiatives/healthy-air/indoor/indoor-air-pollutants/asbestos.html

