US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Now Offers a Navy Veteran or Industrial Worker with Lung Cancer Because of Asbestos Exposure to Call Them for Direct Access to the Lawyers at Karst von Oiste to Discuss Possible Compensation

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "We are urging a US Navy Veteran or any type of person with lung cancer to call us anytime at 800-714-0303 if they had heavy exposure to asbestos in the navy or at an industrial workplace, manufacturing facility or as a skilled trades worker. The compensation for these types of individuals can be in the tens of thousands, to hundreds of thousands of dollars." https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

US Navy Veteran Asbestos Exposure Lung Cancer Asbestos Exposure Lung Cancer

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate fears that most Navy Veterans who now have lung cancer do not know that asbestos exposure may have contributed to their lung cancer. They want to emphasize there could be significant compensation for people like this or their family. Navy Veterans or people who had heavy or extreme exposure to asbestos decades ago and now have lung cancer are urged to call the Advocate anytime at 800-714-0303.

The Advocate says, "To get the compensation job done for a Navy Veteran or person with asbestos exposure lung cancer we have endorsed the law firm of Karst von Oiste. The amazing lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste are responsible for over a billion dollars of financial compensation for their clients with asbestos exposure lung cancer and they work overtime for their clients. For direct access to the remarkable lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303. Most people with asbestos exposure lung cancer never get compensated-we are trying to change this." www.karstvonoiste.com/

High-risk workplaces for asbestos exposure include the US Navy, shipyards, power plants, public utilities, manufacturing factories, chemical plants, oil refineries, mines, smelters, pulp and paper mills, aerospace manufacturing facilities, offshore oil rigs, demolition construction work sites, railroads, automotive manufacturing facilities, or auto brake shops. With lung cancer caused by asbestos exposure the lung cancer may not show up until decades after the exposure. https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware.

However, asbestos exposure lung cancer can happen in any state including California, New York, Texas, Florida, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Wyoming, Utah, Montana, Idaho, Arizona, Washington, Oregon or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma please visit the CDC's website on these topics: https://www.atsdr.cdc.gov/asbestos/health_effects_asbestos.html.

Media contact:

Michael Thomas

228447@email4pr.com

800-714-0303

SOURCE US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

Related Links

https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

