US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Now Offers Instant Access to the Lawyers at Karst von Oiste to Ensure A Navy Veteran or Person with Lung Cancer Because of Asbestos Exposure Gets Compensated-Don't Put This Off

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is urging a US Navy Veteran or person who has been diagnosed with lung cancer to call them anytime at 800-714-0303 if they also had significant exposure to asbestos while in the service or at work. Most of these people are over 60 years old and most are not aware the $30 billion dollar-asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. There are about 2500 people in the US who will be diagnosed with mesothelioma each year.

The number of people with asbestos exposure lung cancer are probable triple or quadruple this number-but again few get compensated because most have either forgot about their extreme exposure to asbestos or because of their age they do not think they would qualify. "We are trying to change this sad fact." https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate has endorsed the law firm of Karst von Oiste to assist a Navy Veteran or person with lung cancer-who also had heavy to extreme exposure to asbestos in the service or at work. The amazing lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste have been assisting Navy Veterans and or people with asbestos exposure lung cancer for decades and they are responsible for over a billion dollars in compensation settlements for people with asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma nationwide. For direct access to the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303-anytime. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The typical of ways a US Navy Veteran with Lung Cancer could have been exposed to asbestos from the US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate:

While the Veteran was assigned to a shipyard for a retrofit, overhaul, or maintenance and had to stay on board a ship or submarine to assist the shipyard workers with the repairs.

While assigned to a navy ship's engine room as a boiler technician, as a member of a maintenance crew, or as an electrician, plumber, welder, pipefitter or shipfitter.

Significant asbestos exposure may have taken place while preparing their ship or submarine for deployment and/or cleaning up their ship post deployment.

While assigned to a repair crew while their ship or submarine was at sea.

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "If we had one vital tip for a US Navy Veteran or person with lung cancer-it would be if you had heavy to extreme exposure to asbestos in the navy or at work please call us at 800-714-0303. We want to help make certain you get compensated if possible." https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware.

However, asbestos exposure lung cancer can happen in any state including California, New York, Texas, Florida, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Wyoming, Utah, Montana, Idaho, Arizona, Washington, Oregon or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma please visit the CDC's website on these topics: https://www.atsdr.cdc.gov/asbestos/health_effects_asbestos.html.

