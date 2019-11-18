US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Now Urges a Navy Veteran or Person with Lung Cancer Who Had Exposure to Asbestos at Work or in the US Navy to Call for Direct Access to the Lawyers at Karst von Oiste to Discuss Compensation

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "We are appealing to a US Navy Veteran or a person who has been recently diagnosed with any type of lung cancer to call us anytime at 800-714-0303 about what could be significant financial compensation--if they had heavy exposure to asbestos at work or while in the serving in navy. We are not talking about people with mesothelioma, we are talking about people with lung cancer who had constant exposure to asbestos at a factory, mill, oil refinery, power plant, public utility, as a skilled tradesman, or again-while serving in the US Navy.

"The possible compensation amounts could vary, but we are potentially talking about tens of thousands, to hundreds of thousands of dollars for lung cancer victims who were exposed to asbestos on a navy ship, or workers exposed to asbestos at a shipyard, a factory, or an industrial workplace. To get assistance with financial compensation we have endorsed the remarkable lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste and we offer direct access with one call to 800-714-0303.

"The amazing lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation for people with asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate wants to emphasize that most US Navy Veterans or people with asbestos exposure lung cancer will never get compensated because they incorrectly assumed only people with mesothelioma qualify for compensation. As the Advocate would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303-"In reality-the asbestos trust funds were set up for asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma-both.

"To qualify for compensation the Navy Veteran or civilian with asbestos exposure lung cancer must be able to prove their exposure to asbestos-and we would like to help-if possible. Navy Veterans will have records so that makes our job easier. Many civilians with asbestos exposure lung cancer will have records as well-as we would like to discuss. If you are a Navy Veteran or person with lung cancer and you had heavy-to-extreme exposure to asbestos-please call us about possible significant compensation at 800-714-0303." https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

High-risk workplaces for asbestos exposure include the US Navy, shipyards, power plants, public utilities, manufacturing factories, chemical plants, oil refineries, mines, smelters, pulp and paper mills, aerospace manufacturing facilities, offshore oil rigs, demolition construction work sites, railroads, automotive manufacturing facilities, or auto brake shops. With lung cancer caused by asbestos exposure the lung cancer may not show up until decades after the exposure. https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware.

However, asbestos exposure lung cancer can happen in any state including California, New York, Texas, Florida, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Wyoming, Utah, Montana, Idaho, Arizona, Washington, Oregon or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma please visit the CDC's website on these topics: https://www.atsdr.cdc.gov/asbestos/health_effects_asbestos.html.

