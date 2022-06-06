US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Now Urges a Navy Veteran-Person Who Now Has Lung Cancer to Call the Lawyers at Danziger & De Llano If They Had Navy-Workplace Exposure to Asbestos Before 1982-Compensation May Exceed $100,000

WASHINGTON, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is urging a Navy Veteran or person who has been diagnosed with lung cancer within the last 12 months and who prior to 1982 had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy or at work to please call the remarkable lawyers and staff at Danziger & De Llano at 800-864-4000. Financial compensation for a person like we have just described might be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars-depending on the specifics of how they were exposed to asbestos. It does not matter if the person smoked cigarettes. https://meso.dandell.com/

Asbestos Lung Cancer Asbestos Warning Sign

The Advocate says, "What does matter is the Navy Veteran or person with recently diagnosed lung cancer can recall the specifics of how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos while serving in the navy or at work before 1982. It is this incredibly vital information that will become the basis for your financial compensation claim as the amazing team at Danziger & De Llano are always happy to discuss at 800-864-4000. https://meso.dandell.com/

High-risk workplaces for asbestos exposure include the US Navy, shipyards, power plants, public utilities, manufacturing factories, chemical plants, oil refineries, mines, smelters, pulp and paper mills, aerospace manufacturing facilities, offshore oil rigs, demolition construction work sites, railroads, automotive manufacturing facilities, or auto brake shops. With lung cancer caused by asbestos exposure the lung cancer may not show up until decades after the exposure. https://meso.dandell.com

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware.

However, a US Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Texas, Iowa, Georgia, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, Washington, Oregon, or Alaska. https://meso.dandell.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH's website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.

Media contact:

Michael Thomas

[email protected]

202-422-2069

SOURCE US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate