US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Now Urges a Navy Veteran Who Has Lung Cancer and Decades Ago Was Exposed to Asbestos on an Aircraft Carrier to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Compensation Might Exceed $100,000

WASHINGTON, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is urging a Navy Veteran who has recently been diagnosed with lung cancer or their family members to please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 if the Veteran had asbestos exposure on a navy ship, submarine or at a shipyard while their ship-submarine was undergoing repairs-especially if their ship was an aircraft carrier. Financial compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000 and the claim does not involve suing the navy. The typical person they are trying to identify is over 60 years old and it does not matter if they smoked cigarettes. www.karstvonoiste.com/

Asbestos Warning Sign Lung Cancer Navy Veteran Lung Cancer Compensation

The Advocate says, "We are the nation's leading advocate for Navy Veterans who develop lung cancer after decades ago being exposed to asbestos in the navy or post navy. As we mentioned-financial compensation for a person like this might be substantial. To get the financial compensation job done for a person like this we have endorsed attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. Erik Karst is one of the nation's leading asbestos exposure lawyers and he and his remarkable colleagues at Karst von Oiste have been assisting people like this for decades. If your loved one has lung cancer, he is a Navy Veteran and he had asbestos exposure in the navy-please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303. We think you will be very glad that you did." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate has provided a list of decommissioned US Navy Carriers from 1960-2019:

Essex Decommissioned 1969

Yorktown Decommissioned 1970

Intrepid Decommissioned 1974

Hornet Decommissioned 1970

Ticonderoga Decommissioned 1973

Randolph Decommissioned 1969

Lexington Decommissioned 1991

Wasp Decommissioned 1972

Hancock Decommissioned 1976

Bennington Decommissioned 1970

Boxer Decommissioned 1969

Bon Homme Richard Decommissioned 1971

Kearsarge Decommissioned 1970

Midway Decommissioned 1992

Franklin D. Roosevelt Decommissioned 1977

Coral Sea Decommissioned 1990

Forrestal Decommissioned 1993

Saratoga Decommissioned 1994

Ranger Decommissioned 1993

Kitty Hawk Decommissioned 2007

Independence Decommissioned 1998

Constellation Decommissioned 2003

Enterprise Decommissioned 2017

High-risk workplaces for asbestos exposure include the US Navy, shipyards, power plants, public utilities, manufacturing factories, chemical plants, oil refineries, mines, smelters, pulp and paper mills, aerospace manufacturing facilities, offshore oil rigs, demolition construction work sites, railroads, automotive manufacturing facilities, or auto brake shops. With lung cancer caused by asbestos exposure the lung cancer may not show up until decades after the exposure. https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware.

However, a US Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Texas, Iowa, Georgia, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, Washington, Oregon or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH's website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.

Media Contact

Michael Thomas

800-714-0303

[email protected]

SOURCE US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

Related Links

https://usnavylungcancer.com/

