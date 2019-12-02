US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Now Urges Navy Veterans or Industrial/Manufacturing Workers with Asbestos Exposure Lung Cancer to Call About Possible Compensation and Direct Access to the Amazing Lawyers at Karst von Oiste

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "We are urging US Navy Veterans, former industrial or manufacturing workers who have recently been diagnosed with any type of lung cancer to call us anytime at 800-714-0303 about possible significant financial compensation if they had heavy exposure to asbestos at work or while serving in the navy. Most people with asbestos exposure lung cancer are not aware the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too.

US Navy Veterans Asbestos Exposure Lung Cancer Asbestos Exposure Warning Sign

"To get the possible financial compensation job done we have endorsed the law firm of Karst von Oiste for a Navy Veteran or industrial/manufacturing worker with asbestos exposure lung cancer. The lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste are responsible for over a billion dollars in compensation for Navy Veterans and people with asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma and as we would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303-the incredible lawyers work overtime for their clients." www.karstvonoiste.com/

Types of Lung Cancers Include:

Adenocarcinoma: Begins in the cells that form the lining of the lungs, has gland-like properties, makes up just over 30% of lung cancer diagnosed.

Squamous cell carcinoma: Begins in the thin, flat cells that line the passages of the respiratory tract, makes up just under 30% of lung cancer diagnoses.

Large cell carcinoma: Poorly differentiated (has none of the features that would allow it to be diagnosed as another type of NSCLC), Faster growing form of NSCLC, makes up about 9% of lung cancer diagnoses.

Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC) makes up 15-20% of all lung cancer cases. It is a type of neuroendocrine tumor with cells that are smaller in size than most other cancer cells. It is a fast-growing cancer that spreads rapidly to other parts of the body. https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

High-risk workplaces for asbestos exposure include the US Navy, shipyards, power plants, public utilities, manufacturing factories, chemical plants, oil refineries, mines, smelters, pulp and paper mills, aerospace manufacturing facilities, offshore oil rigs, demolition construction work sites, railroads, automotive manufacturing facilities, or auto brake shops. With lung cancer caused by asbestos exposure the lung cancer may not show up until decades after the exposure. https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware.

However, asbestos exposure lung cancer can happen in any state including California, New York, Texas, Florida, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Wyoming, Utah, Montana, Idaho, Arizona, Washington, Oregon or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma please visit the CDC's website on these topics: https://www.atsdr.cdc.gov/asbestos/health_effects_asbestos.html.

Media contact:

Michael Thomas

228445@email4pr.com

800-714-0303

SOURCE US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate