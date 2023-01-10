US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Urges a Family Anywhere in the USA To Call The Gori Law Firm if Their Loved One Had Significant Exposure On The Job Before 1982-And Who Now Has Lung Cancer-Compensation Might Exceed $100,000+ Possible VA Benefits

WASHINGTON, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is urging the family of a Veteran or person with recently diagnosed lung cancer to Please call The Gori Law Firm at 866-532-2106-if prior to 1982 a person like this had routine exposure to asbestos on the job or in the military. Financial compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000. It does not matter if a person like these smoked cigarettes. What does matter is they must be able to recall the specifics of how they were exposed to asbestos in the military or at work-before 1982. https://GoriLaw.Com

Asbestos Warning Sign The Gori Law Firm

According to the Advocate, "We are incredibly passionate advocates for a person who had workplace exposure to asbestos before 1982--and who has recently been diagnosed with lung cancer--and we want a person like this to get compensated. As mentioned, compensation for a person like this might be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

"As the lawyers at The Gori Law Firm are always happy to discuss at 866-532-2106-most people who develop lung cancer after-heavy-constant exposure to asbestos never get compensated because they are not aware the $30 billion dollar-asbestos trust funds were set up for them too."

At no additional charge for their US Armed Forces-Veteran clients who have developed asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma The Gori Law Firm will fill out the required paperwork to hopefully qualify a person like this for VA benefits. For more information, please call The Gori Law Firm anytime at 866-532-2106. https://GoriLaw.Com

High-risk workplaces for asbestos exposure include the US Navy, shipyards, power plants, public utilities, manufacturing factories, chemical plants, oil refineries, mines, smelters, pulp and paper mills, aerospace manufacturing facilities, offshore oil rigs, demolition construction work sites, railroads, automotive manufacturing facilities, or auto brake shops. With lung cancer caused by asbestos exposure the lung cancer may not show up until decades after the exposure. https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware.

However, a US Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Texas, Iowa, Georgia, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, Washington, Oregon. or Alaska. https://GoriLaw.Com

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH's website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.

Media Contact:

Michael Thomas

202-422-2069

[email protected]

SOURCE US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate