US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Urges a Navy Aircraft Carrier Veteran Who Now Has Lung Cancer to Call The Gori Law Firm if Before 1982 They Had Significant Asbestos Exposure-Compensation May Exceed $100,000 + VA Benefits

WASHINGTON, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is urging a Navy Aircraft Carrier Veteran who has just been diagnosed with lung cancer anywhere in the USA to please call The Gori Law Firm at 866-532-2106-if before 1982 he had significant exposure to asbestos in the ship's engine room, as a member of a repair crew, or as a plumber, electrician, mechanic, welder, pipefitter, ship's carpenter, as an insulator or as a machinist. Compensation for a person like this might be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars as the representatives at The Gori Law Firm are always happy to discuss. https://GoriLaw.Com

The Gori Law Firm Asbestos Warning Sign Lung Cancer

The Advocate says, "We want every person who had heavy exposure to asbestos on the job before 1982 to get compensated-if they have recently been diagnosed with lung cancer. If a person like this would try to make a list of the specifics of how they were exposed to asbestos at work-this information might dramatically increase the potential for compensation.

"The reason we have endorsed The Gori Law Firm is because every year more families trust The Gori Law Firm when dealing with a loved one's asbestos cancer diagnosis than any other firm in the nation. For more information a Veteran or person who has just been diagnosed with lung cancer-please call The Gori Law Firm at 866-532-2106-if before 1982 they had significant workplace exposure to asbestos on the job." https://GoriLaw.Com

As an added service to their Veteran clients who have mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer The Gori Law Firm at no charge will fill out all required paperwork to hopefully get the person approved for VA Benefits. This might create additional compensation for the person as the lawyers at The Gori Law Firm are always happy to discuss at 866-532-2106." https://GoriLaw.Com

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate has provided a list of decommissioned US Navy Carriers from 1960-2019:

* Essex Decommissioned 1969

* Yorktown Decommissioned 1970

* Intrepid Decommissioned 1974

* Hornet Decommissioned 1970

* Ticonderoga Decommissioned 1973

* Randolph Decommissioned 1969

* Lexington Decommissioned 1991

* Wasp Decommissioned 1972

* Hancock Decommissioned 1976

* Bennington Decommissioned 1970

* Boxer Decommissioned 1969

* Bon Homme Richard Decommissioned 1971

* Kearsarge Decommissioned 1970

* Midway Decommissioned 1992

* Franklin D. Roosevelt Decommissioned 1977

* Coral Sea Decommissioned 1990

* Forrestal Decommissioned 1993

* Saratoga Decommissioned 1994

* Ranger Decommissioned 1993

* Kitty Hawk Decommissioned 2007

* Independence Decommissioned 1998

* Constellation Decommissioned 2003

* Enterprise Decommissioned 2017

High-risk workplaces for asbestos exposure include the US Navy, shipyards, power plants, public utilities, manufacturing factories, chemical plants, oil refineries, mines, smelters, pulp and paper mills, aerospace manufacturing facilities, offshore oil rigs, demolition construction work sites, railroads, automotive manufacturing facilities, or auto brake shops. With lung cancer caused by asbestos exposure the lung cancer may not show up until decades after the exposure. https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware.

However, a US Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Texas, Iowa, Georgia, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, Washington, Oregon or Alaska.

For more information about asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma, please visit the CDC's website on these topics: https://www.atsdr.cdc.gov/asbestos/health_effects_asbestos.html.

Media Contact:

Michael Thomas

202-422-2069

[email protected]

SOURCE US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate