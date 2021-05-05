WASHINGTON, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is the best branded source in the nation for Navy Veterans who decades ago had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy-and who now have recently been diagnosed with lung cancer-and their top priority is for people like this to receive the best possible financial compensation-especially if they served on a nuclear or conventional powered submarine. Financial compensation for a person like this might exceed one hundred thousand dollars and the claim does not involve suing the navy. To get the financial compensation job done for a person like this the Advocate has endorsed and they recommend attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste-please call 800-714-0303-anytime.

In addition to being one of the nation's top asbestos exposure lawyers-Erik Karst is one of the leading compensation experts for people like this who develop lung cancer and or mesothelioma. The typical person the Advocate is trying to identify served in the US Navy prior to 1982, he served on a surface ship or submarine, he had heavy to extreme exposure to asbestos in the service and he is over 60 years old. Also-to get compensated it does not matter if they smoked cigarettes or not. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303 anytime. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is passionate about assisting Navy Veterans with lung cancer, and who had significant exposure to asbestos on ships or submarines that were based in the following locations:

Norfolk, Virginia

San Diego, California

Point Loma, California

Newport, Rhode Island

Mayport, Florida

Bremerton, Washington

New London, Connecticut

Kings Bay, Georgia

Bangor, Washington

Honolulu, Hawaii

Yokosuka, Japan

Subic Bay, Philippines

High-risk workplaces for asbestos exposure include the US Navy, shipyards, power plants, public utilities, manufacturing factories, chemical plants, oil refineries, mines, smelters, pulp and paper mills, aerospace manufacturing facilities, offshore oil rigs, demolition construction work sites, railroads, automotive manufacturing facilities, or auto brake shops. With lung cancer caused by asbestos exposure the lung cancer may not show up until decades after the exposure. https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware.

However, a US Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Texas, Iowa, Georgia, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, Washington, Oregon or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH's website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.

