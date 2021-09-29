US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Urges a Navy Veteran with Lung Cancer to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste About Compensation That Might Exceed $100,000 if They Had Navy and Post Navy Asbestos Exposure

WASHINGTON, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "If you are a Navy Veteran with recently diagnosed lung cancer please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303 if while in the navy you had significant exposure to asbestos and then post navy you were re-exposed to asbestos at work. Financial compensation for a person like this might be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars as attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste is always happy to discuss. We want to emphasize a financial claim like this does not involve suing the navy. It also does not matter if the person smoked cigarettes." www.karstvonoiste.com/

US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Asbestos Warning Sign Lung Cancer

"The $30 billion dollar asbestos trust funds were set up for Navy Veterans and or people who develop lung cancer after being exposed to asbestos in the navy or at work. To qualify the asbestos exposure must have occurred before 1982 and the lung cancer diagnosis must have occurred within the last year."

High-risk workplaces for asbestos exposure include the US Navy, shipyards, power plants, public utilities, manufacturing factories, chemical plants, oil refineries, mines, smelters, pulp and paper mills, aerospace manufacturing facilities, offshore oil rigs, demolition construction work sites, railroads, automotive manufacturing facilities, or auto brake shops. With lung cancer caused by asbestos exposure the lung cancer may not show up until decades after the exposure. https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware.

However, a US Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Texas, Iowa, Georgia, Kansas,

Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, Washington, Oregon, or Alaska.

For more information about asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma, please visit the CDC's website on these topics: https://www.atsdr.cdc.gov/asbestos/health_effects_asbestos.html.

