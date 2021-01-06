WASHINGTON, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "We are pleading with the family of a Navy Veteran who has recently been diagnosed with lung cancer and who had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy decades ago to please call the lawyers at Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303. The compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000 and the financial claim does not involve suing the navy. The typical Veteran we are trying to identify is over 60 years old and his asbestos exposure probably occurred on a navy ship, submarine or at a shipyard in the 1960s or 1970s. Navy Veterans with lung cancer, and who had heavy asbestos exposure in the service, almost never get compensated - even though many to most should." www.karstvonoiste.com/

Asbestos Warning Sign US Navy Veterans-Lung Cancer

The Advocate has endorsed the remarkable lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste for a Navy Veteran who has lung cancer and who had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy because they have been representing people like this for decades and they are responsible for over a billion dollars for people like this. For direct access to the lawyers at Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303 anytime. www.karstvonoiste.com/

High-risk workplaces for asbestos exposure include the US Navy, shipyards, power plants, public utilities, manufacturing factories, chemical plants, oil refineries, mines, smelters, pulp and paper mills, aerospace manufacturing facilities, offshore oil rigs, demolition construction work sites, railroads, automotive manufacturing facilities, or auto brake shops. With lung cancer caused by asbestos exposure the lung cancer may not show up until decades after the exposure. https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware.

However, asbestos exposure lung cancer can happen in any state including California, New York, Texas, Florida, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Wyoming, Utah, Montana, Idaho, Arizona, Washington, Oregon or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma please visit the CDC's website on these topics: https://www.atsdr.cdc.gov/asbestos/health_effects_asbestos.html.

