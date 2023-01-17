US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Urges a Veteran or Person Who Now Has Lung Cancer and Who Had Asbestos Exposure at a Shipyard-Factory Before 1982 to Call The Gori Law Firm About Compensation that May Exceed $100,000

WASHINGTON, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate, "If you have a close friend or relative anywhere in the USA who has just been diagnosed with lung cancer-and he has mentioned that he had regular-routine exposure to asbestos in the armed forces or at work in the 1960s, 1970s, or early 1980s please ask his family to call The Gori Law Firm anytime at 866-532-2106. A financial compensation settlement result for a person like this might exceed $100,000. To get compensated-it is very important that a person like this be able to recall the specifics of how they were exposed to asbestos.

Asbestos Warning Sign

"Most people who develop lung cancer and who had substantial exposure to asbestos before 1982 never see any financial compensation because they or their loved ones are not aware the $30 billion dollar-asbestos trust funds were set up for people exactly like this too. The reason we have endorsed The Gori Law firm is they are responsible for over $3 billion dollars in compensation for their clients, they assist people nationwide with asbestos exposure lung cancer, and they go the extra mile for their clients as they are always happy to discuss at 866-532-2106." https://GoriLaw.Com

As a complimentary service for their US Armed Forces-Veteran clients who have developed asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma The Gori Law Firm will also fill out the required paperwork to hopefully qualify a person like this for VA benefits This might create a second stream of compensation for their client. For more information, please call The Gori Law Firm anytime at 866-532-2106. https://GoriLaw.Com

High-risk workplaces for asbestos exposure include the US Navy, shipyards, power plants, public utilities, manufacturing factories, chemical plants, oil refineries, mines, smelters, pulp and paper mills, aerospace manufacturing facilities, offshore oil rigs, demolition construction work sites, railroads, automotive manufacturing facilities, or auto brake shops. With lung cancer caused by asbestos exposure the lung cancer may not show up until decades after the exposure. https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware.

However, a US Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Texas, Iowa, Georgia, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, Washington, Oregon or Alaska.

For more information about asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma, please visit the CDC's website on these topics: https://www.atsdr.cdc.gov/asbestos/health_effects_asbestos.html.

