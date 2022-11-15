US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Urges a Veteran or Person Who Now Has Lung Cancer and Who Had Workplace Exposure to Asbestos Before 1982 to Call the Lawyers at The Gori Law Firm About Compensation-It Might Be $100,000s + VA Benefits

WASHINGTON, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Advocate, "If you had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, army, marine corps, air force, coast guard or at work before 1982 and you have recently been diagnosed with lung cancer or this is your family member-please call the lawyers at The Gori Law Firm at 866-532-2106. Financial compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000. Every year more families trust The Gori Law Firm when dealing with a loved one's asbestos cancer diagnosis than any other firm in the nation.

The Gori Law Firm Asbestos Warning Sign

The Gori Law Firm also offers a unique service for their clients who are veterans of the armed forces who now have mesothelioma and or asbestos exposure lung cancer with the offer to assist with filing with the VA for possible VA benefits. This service might ensure additional compensation for the Veteran client of The Gori Law Firm who now has asbestos exposure lung cancer and or mesothelioma. For more information a Veteran who had substantial exposure to asbestos prior to 1982-and who now has lung cancer or mesothelioma-please call The Gori Law Firm anytime at 866-532-2106." https://GoriLaw.Com

The Advocate wants to emphasize that for a Veteran or person who had heavy on the job exposure to asbestos prior to 1982-and who now has asbestos exposure lung cancer and or mesothelioma it is incredibly important for them to recall as much specific information about how they were exposed to asbestos. https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

High-risk workplaces for asbestos exposure include the US Navy, shipyards, power plants, public utilities, manufacturing factories, chemical plants, oil refineries, mines, smelters, pulp and paper mills, aerospace manufacturing facilities, offshore oil rigs, demolition construction work sites, railroads, automotive manufacturing facilities, or auto brake shops. With lung cancer caused by asbestos exposure the lung cancer may not show up until decades after the exposure. https://GoriLaw.Com

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware.

However, a US Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Texas, Iowa, Georgia, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, Washington, Oregon. or Alaska. https://GoriLaw.Com

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH's website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.

Media Contact:

Michael Thomas

202-422-2069

[email protected]

SOURCE US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate