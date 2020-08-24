US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Urges the Family of A Navy Veteran Who Had Lung Cancer and Passed Away Within the Last Year to Call the Lawyers at Karst von Oiste-If He Also Had Heavy Exposure to Asbestos in the Navy-Get Compensated

HOUSTON, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "If your Navy Veteran husband or dad passed away from confirmed lung cancer within the last year and you are certain he had significant exposure to asbestos on a navy ship, submarine or shipyard please call the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303. Financial compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000.

US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Asbestos Warning Sign

"In the event a Navy Veteran spent his career in the navy and had heavy to extreme exposure to asbestos the financial compensation could be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars. The average of the person we are trying to identify was older than 60 years old, his asbestos exposure took place prior to 1982, and his lung cancer developed within the last year.

"The lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste have been assisting Navy Veterans and people with asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma for decades and they are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation for people like this. It may be possible for a family to receive compensation if their Navy Veteran loved one died of lung cancer within the last 12 months-provided his exposure to asbestos can be documented. For direct access to the lawyers at Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/

Special Note from the US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate: "If your loved one is a Navy Veteran-over 60 years old, he had heavy exposure to asbestos in the navy and he is now in the hospital with 'suspected' Coronavirus-please tell his treating physicians about his exposure to asbestos." https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

High-risk workplaces for asbestos exposure include the US Navy, shipyards, power plants, public utilities, manufacturing factories, chemical plants, oil refineries, mines, smelters, pulp and paper mills, aerospace manufacturing facilities, offshore oil rigs, demolition construction work sites, railroads, automotive manufacturing facilities, or auto brake shops. With lung cancer caused by asbestos exposure the lung cancer may not show up until decades after the exposure. https://USNavyLungCancer.Com



According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.



States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware.



However, a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Texas, Iowa, Georgia, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, Washington, Oregon or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/





For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH's website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.

Media Contact

Michael Thomas

800-714-0303

[email protected]

SOURCE US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

Related Links

https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

