US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Urges the Family of a Navy Veteran Who Has Lung Cancer and Who Had Navy and Post Navy Asbestos Exposure to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste - Compensation Might Exceed $100,000

WASHINGTON, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is urging the family of a Navy Veteran who has recently been diagnosed with lung cancer-and who while serving in the navy had significant exposure to asbestos on a navy ship, submarine or at a shipyard where their ship or submarine was being repaired to please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 to discuss financial compensation. Compensation for a person like this might exceed one hundred thousand dollars-depending on how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos. If the Navy Veteran had additional exposure to asbestos at their place of work after the navy-their financial compensation might increase substantially as attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste is always happy to discuss. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Advocate says, "The US Navy and other branches of the military have some of the biggest trade schools in the world-especially the navy. It is not uncommon for a Navy Veteran to end their time in the navy as an extremely experienced welder, pipefitter, electrician, boiler maker, steel worker, nuclear power worker, machinist, etc. These are high paying skilled trades where a Navy Veteran could have gone to work almost immediately-for a lot more money. These are also skilled trades where prior in 1982 the person could have been re-exposed to asbestos.

"If the person we have just described sounds like your husband or dad, he served in the navy in the 1950s, 1960s or 1970s and he has recently been diagnosed with lung cancer in any state-please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 to discuss compensation-if your loved one had heavy exposure to asbestos. Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste is one of the nation's leading asbestos exposure lawyers-and he and his colleagues produce significant financial compensation results for their clients nationwide." www.karstvonoiste.com/

High-risk workplaces for asbestos exposure include the US Navy, shipyards, power plants, public utilities, manufacturing factories, chemical plants, oil refineries, mines, smelters, pulp and paper mills, aerospace manufacturing facilities, offshore oil rigs, demolition construction work sites, railroads, automotive manufacturing facilities, or auto brake shops. With lung cancer caused by asbestos exposure the lung cancer may not show up until decades after the exposure. https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware.

However, a US Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Texas, Iowa, Georgia, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, Washington, Oregon, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH's website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.

