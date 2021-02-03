US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Urges the Family of a Navy Veteran who Just Died of Lung Cancer to Please Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste if he had Exposure to Asbestos Decades Ago in the Navy - Compensation May Exceed $100,000

WASHINGTON, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer is urging the wife or adult son-daughter to please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 about compensation if their Navy Veteran loved just died from recently diagnosed lung cancer-if the Veteran had significant exposure to asbestos in the service decades ago. Financial compensation for a family like this might exceed $100,000. The Navy Veteran they are trying to identify is over 60 years old, and their asbestos exposure probably occurred on a navy ship, submarine or at a shipyard in the 1960s or 1970s. The financial claim does not involve suing the navy and it does not matter if they smoked cigarettes. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Advocate says, "We are passionate about making certain a Navy Veteran who has lung cancer gets compensated-if he also had heavy exposure to asbestos prior to 1982. We could not say this enough times-most Navy Veterans like this never get compensated because they or their family have concluded incorrectly the $30 billion dollar-asbestos trust funds were not set up for them. If the person we have described with lung cancer sounds like your husband or dad, please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303. Erik Karst is one of the nation's leading asbestos lung cancer attorneys and he is always eager to assist a Navy Veteran like this or their family members." www.karstvonoiste.com/

High-risk workplaces for asbestos exposure include the US Navy, shipyards, power plants, public utilities, manufacturing factories, chemical plants, oil refineries, mines, smelters, pulp and paper mills, aerospace manufacturing facilities, offshore oil rigs, demolition construction work sites, railroads, automotive manufacturing facilities, or auto brake shops. With lung cancer caused by asbestos exposure the lung cancer may not show up until decades after the exposure. https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware.

However, a US Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Texas, Iowa, Georgia, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, Washington, Oregon or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH's website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.

