US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Urges the Family of a Navy Veteran Who Just Died of Lung Cancer Who Also Had Heavy Asbestos Exposure in the Navy to Call the Lawyers at Karst von Oiste about Compensation

HOUSTON, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "If your Navy Veteran husband or dad just died of lung cancer and you know he had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy please call 800-714-0303 for direct access to the lawyers at Karst von Oiste to discuss compensation. The financial compensation for a person like this could be over a $100,000. In the event the Navy Veteran spent his career in the navy and his assignment areas included a ship's engine room, a submarine's propulsion center or he was a Machinist Mate or member of a repair crew-and or he spent numerous occasions at a shipyard helping shipyard workers with ship or submarine repair the financial compensation could be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Asbestos Warning Sign

"The reason we have endorsed the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste is because they have been assisting Navy Veterans with asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma compensation claims for decades and they are responsible for over a billion dollars in compensation claims for people like this. For direct access to the lawyers at Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303-especially if your Navy Veteran husband or dad has died within the last twelve months and you are certain he had heavy exposure to asbestos. We think people like this will be glad that they did." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate fears that most Navy Veterans who had heavy exposure to asbestos in the navy and who now have lung cancer are not aware the $30 billion dollar-asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. Because of the Coronavirus the Advocate also fears that many Navy Veterans are not receiving their medical treatments. The Advocate's top priority is seeing to it that a Navy Veteran who had significant asbestos exposure in the navy and who now has lung cancer-gets the best possible compensation results. https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

High-risk workplaces for asbestos exposure include the US Navy, shipyards, power plants, public utilities, manufacturing factories, chemical plants, oil refineries, mines, smelters, pulp and paper mills, aerospace manufacturing facilities, offshore oil rigs, demolition construction work sites, railroads, automotive manufacturing facilities, or auto brake shops. With lung cancer caused by asbestos exposure the lung cancer may not show up until decades after the exposure. https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware.

However, asbestos exposure lung cancer can happen in any state including California, New York, Texas, Florida, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Wyoming, Utah, Montana, Idaho, Arizona, Washington, Oregon or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma please visit the CDC's website on these topics: https://www.atsdr.cdc.gov/asbestos/health_effects_asbestos.html.

Contact:

Michael Thomas

800-714-0303

[email protected]

SOURCE US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate