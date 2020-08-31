US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Urges the Family of a Navy Veteran with Lung Cancer to Call the Lawyers at Karst von Oiste About Possible Significant Compensation-If Their Loved One Had Asbestos Exposure on a Submarine

HOUSTON, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is urging the family of a Navy Veteran who now has lung cancer and who had heavy exposure to asbestos in the service in the 1960's or 1970's to please call the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303. Financial compensation for person like this might exceed $100,000-especially if the Navy Veteran's exposure to asbestos occurred on a submarine. The typical Navy Veteran the group is trying to identify is well over 60 years old and it does not matter if they smoked cigarettes. Most Navy Veterans or people with lung cancer and who had significant exposure to asbestos prior to 1982 do not realize the $30 billion dollar-asbestos trust funds were set up for them too.

Navy Submarine Veteran Lung Cancer Asbestos Warning Sign

The Advocate says, "If your husband or dad has lung cancer and he is a Navy Veteran who served on a navy submarine or ship-please ask him if he was constantly being exposed to asbestos. Again, the person we are trying to identify is over 60 years old-and we are certain he will recall the exposure. If he answers-yes-he was exposed to asbestos-please call the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303.

"The law firm of Karst von Oiste is one of the nation's leading law firms that specializes in compensation for asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma and they will know exactly how to help a person like this. The person's compensation does not involve a lawsuit against the navy. For direct access to the lawyers at Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303 anytime. We think you will be glad you did." www.karstvonoiste.com/

High-risk workplaces for asbestos exposure include the US Navy, shipyards, power plants, public utilities, manufacturing factories, chemical plants, oil refineries, mines, smelters, pulp and paper mills, aerospace manufacturing facilities, offshore oil rigs, demolition construction work sites, railroads, automotive manufacturing facilities, or auto brake shops. With lung cancer caused by asbestos exposure the lung cancer may not show up until decades after the exposure. https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware.

However, asbestos exposure lung cancer can happen in any state including California, New York, Texas, Florida, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Wyoming, Utah, Montana, Idaho, Arizona, Washington, Oregon or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma please visit the CDC's website on these topics: https://www.atsdr.cdc.gov/asbestos/health_effects_asbestos.html.

Contact:

Michael Thomas

800-714-0303

[email protected]

SOURCE US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate