US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Urges the Family of a Navy Veteran with Lung Cancer Who Decades Ago Had Heavy Exposure to Asbestos on a Navy Ship or Submarine to Call the Lawyers at Karst von Oiste about Compensation-It Might Exceed $100,000

HOUSTON, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "If you are the wife or adult son-daughter of a Navy Veteran with lung cancer or a friend-please ask him if he had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy. If the answer is yes-please call-the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303. The lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste specialize in assisting Navy Veterans and people who had significant exposure to asbestos decades ago-and who now have lung cancer. Financial compensation for a person like this might exceed a hundred thousand dollars-even if the person smoked cigarettes.

US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Asbestos Warning Sign

"Most Navy Veterans who had significant exposure to asbestos decades ago and who now have lung cancer are not aware the $30 billion dollar-asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. The typical person we are trying to identify has lung cancer, he is over 60 years old and his asbestos exposure took place in the 1960s or 1970s in the navy or at work. If this sounds like you or a family member-please call the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303. We think you will be glad you did." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate wants to emphasize that almost all US Navy Veterans who will be diagnosed with lung cancer this year were assigned to US Navy ship that had a home base located in:

Navy Base Norfolk, Virginia (The world's largest navy base)

(The world's largest navy base) Navy Base San Diego, California

Navy Base Honolulu, Hawaii

Navy Base Mayport- Jacksonville, Florida

Navy Station Newport, Rhode Island

Navy Submarine Base Kitsap, Washington ( Bremerton , Bangor / Keyport )

( , / ) Navy Submarine Base New London, Connecticut

Navy Submarine Base Kings Bay, Georgia

High-risk workplaces for asbestos exposure include the US Navy, shipyards, power plants, public utilities, manufacturing factories, chemical plants, oil refineries, mines, smelters, pulp and paper mills, aerospace manufacturing facilities, offshore oil rigs, demolition construction work sites, railroads, automotive manufacturing facilities, or auto brake shops. With lung cancer caused by asbestos exposure the lung cancer may not show up until decades after the exposure. https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware.

However, asbestos exposure lung cancer can happen in any state including California, New York, Texas, Florida, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Wyoming, Utah, Montana, Idaho, Arizona, Washington, Oregon or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma please visit the CDC's website on these topics: https://www.atsdr.cdc.gov/asbestos/health_effects_asbestos.html.

Contact:

Michael Thomas

800-714-0303

[email protected]

SOURCE US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

Related Links

https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

