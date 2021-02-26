US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Appeals to A Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma Who Served on a Supply Ship to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Your Compensation May Exceed $1,000,000

WASHINGTON, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "We are appealing to a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family to please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303. We are by far the best branded advocate for Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in the nation and we want to emphasize that we assist all types of former navy sailors with this rare cancer caused by asbestos exposure including those who served on any type of navy supply ship, ammunition ship or oiler. In many instances the amount of asbestos on these types of ships exceeded the amount on any other type of ship.

"We endorsed attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste over two years ago because he is one of the nation's leading mesothelioma lawyers and because he and his team consistently get the best possible compensation results for their Navy Veteran clients. Financial compensation for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma might exceed a million dollars as Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste is always happy to discuss at 800-714-0303. If you are a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma nationwide-please don't shortchange yourself on financial compensation. www.karstvonoiste.com/

Important Note from the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate: "If your husband is a Navy Veteran who had heavy exposure to asbestos in the US Navy-and he has been diagnosed with the Coronavirus please tell his treating physicians about the asbestos exposure. Not everyone who has been diagnosed with the Coronavirus has it. Mesothelioma and the Coronavirus have similar and or in some instances identical symptoms." https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

According to the Veterans Administration some of the worst types of asbestos exposure occurred when a US Navy Veteran was stuck on their ship in dry dock or undergoing a major overhaul in shipyard located in Washington, Virginia, Connecticut, California, Maine, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New York, Louisiana, Hawaii or Georgia. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

