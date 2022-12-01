US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Appeals to a Veteran Machinist-Mechanic Who Has Just Learned They Have Mesothelioma or Their Family to Call The Gori Law Firm-Get The Best Compensation Results And Possible VA Benefits

WASHINGTON, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is appealing to the family of a Veteran who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in the USA to call The Gori Law Firm anytime at 866-532-2106 to discuss what might be serious financial compensation-especially if the Veteran was a machinist, mechanic, plumber, electrician, construction worker, welder, boiler tender, or insulator. Financial compensation for a person like this might be in the millions of dollars. https://GoriLaw.Com

The Advocate says, "The US Armed Forces for the last 80 years have had some of the world's largest and most advanced skilled trades schools. The types of skilled trades Veterans would have been on the front lines of asbestos exposure in the 1950s, 1960s, 1970s and or early 1980s. Frequently after their time in the military a person like this went to work in the private sector-where they may have had additional exposure to asbestos."

"If the person we have just described sounds like your husband or dad, and he has confirmed mesothelioma anywhere in the USA please make his financial compensation a top priority and call The Gori Law Firm at 866-532-2106 to get the compensation process explained. For a Veteran client with mesothelioma the lawyers at the Gori Law Firm will also fill out the VA benefits paperwork-in the hopes of getting their client-client's wife additional compensation-at no charge."

"Every year more families trust The Gori Law Firm when dealing with a loved one's asbestos cancer diagnosis than any other firm in the nation. For more information a Veteran with mesothelioma and or their family are urged to call The Gori Law Firm anytime at 866-532-2106." https://GoriLaw.Com

The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate wants a Veteran with mesothelioma or their family members to know that the size of a mesothelioma compensation settlement is based on how, where and when a person like this was exposed to asbestos. A Veteran's discharge papers called a DD214 might be extremely helpful and the asbestos exposure probably took place in the 1960s or 1970s. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate receives a US Navy Veteran who has been diagnosed with mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Ohio, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Nevada, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska.

For more information about mesothelioma, please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma

