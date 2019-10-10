US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Appeals to Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma Who Served on a Nuclear Submarine to Call Them for Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Get Better Compensation Results

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is appealing to a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma because of exposure to asbestos on a nuclear submarine to call them anytime at 800-714-0303 to ensure they are talking to some of the nation's most capable attorneys, and to also ensure VA disability payments happen. If the Navy Veteran with mesothelioma is having any difficulty with a VA hospital the Advocate will try to intervene to correct the problem. The group is especially eager to make certain a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma because of asbestos exposure on a submarine has the most capable lawyers-because compensation for people like this frequently exceeds a million dollars. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The Advocate says, "We are incredibly passionate about making certain a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma and or their family receive the very best possible financial compensation. To get the financial compensation job done for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma we have endorsed the remarkable lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste. Attorney Erik Karst and his amazing colleagues are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation results for people with mesothelioma or asbestos related illnesses.

"If you have mesothelioma because of your service in the navy please call us at 800-714-0303 so that we can put you in direct contact with Erik Karst. Talking directly with attorney Erik Karst is a much better deal than a 'free' book about mesothelioma." www.karstvonoiste.com

Types of US Navy Submarines Include:

Lafayette Class Nuclear Submarine (9 boats in class)

James Madison Nuclear Submarine (10 boats in class)

Sturgeon Class Nuclear Submarine (37 boats in class)

Benjamin Franklin Nuclear Submarine (12 boats in class)

Los Angeles Class Attack Submarine (62 boats in class)

Ohio Class Nuclear Submarine (18 boats in class)

The US Navy has a program to train US Navy sailors about nuclear powered warships and it is called Nuclear Field Program or (Nuke School). For information about the nuclear navy please visit the US Navy's website on this topic:

https://www.navy.com/careers/nuclear-power/nuclear-operations.html

For information about the US Navy Submarine fleet please review their website on this topic: https://www.navy.com/about/equipment/vessels/submarines.html.

The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is now offering a new service for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma. In addition to making certain a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma has direct access to attorney Erik Karst they will also bring a representative/lawyer from the law firm of Karst von Oiste to the Veteran's home for a no obligation visit to explain the financial compensation process and to determine what the Navy Veterans mesothelioma compensation claim could be worth. For more information a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family are welcome to call the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate anytime at 800-714-0303. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

According to the Veterans Administration some of the worst types of asbestos exposure occurred when a US Navy Veteran was stuck on their ship in dry dock or undergoing a major overhaul in shipyard located in Washington, Virginia, Connecticut, California, Maine, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New York, Louisiana, Hawaii or Georgia. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

