US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Appeals to The Family of a Navy Veteran with Just Diagnosed Mesothelioma Nationwide to Call The Gori Law Firm -- Get a Much More Focused Effort For a Top Compensation Result That Be Millions

WASHINGTON, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is appealing to the wife or son-daughter of a Navy Veteran or a Veteran of the US Armed Forces who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in the USA to get very serious about financial compensation for their loved one. Because a Veteran might have had extreme exposure to asbestos in the service-financial compensation for a person like this might be in the millions of dollars.

However, to get these types of results-it is vital a Veteran with mesothelioma hire lawyers who know what they are doing. To get the financial compensation job done for a person like this the Advocate has endorsed The Gori Law Firm. For more information, please call The Gori Law Firm anytime at 866-532-2106. https://GoriLaw.Com

The Advocate says, "When it comes to mesothelioma and the Internet-all the glitters is not gold. At least half of the mesothelioma ads on the Internet are sponsored by middleman law firms that only sign people up--they do not do the actual compensation work.

"The reason we have endorsed and recommend The Gori Law Firm is because they have decades worth of assistance assisting people with mesothelioma, they are a top five mesothelioma law firm in the USA, and they are responsible for over $3 billion dollars for their clients. In addition, The Gori Law Firm works their mesothelioma compensation cases with a much more focused effort as they are always happy to discuss at 866-532-2106." https://GoriLaw.Com

The types of Veterans with mesothelioma The Gori Law Firm have assisted were probably exposed to asbestos in the following ways:

As a mechanic-machinist

As a plumber-pipefitter-boiler technician

As a member of a construction crew

As a member of a maintenance-repair crew

As an electrician

Or for Navy Veterans-at a shipyard

Special note: The Gori Law Firm offers their Veteran clients who have mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer---a free service to hopefully qualify the client for VA Benefits. The intent here is to create additional compensation for their client. For more information, please call The Gori Law Firm at 866-532-2106. https://GoriLaw.Com

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate receives a US Navy Veteran who has been diagnosed with mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Ohio, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Nevada, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For more information about mesothelioma, please refer to the National Institutes of Health's website related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

