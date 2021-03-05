US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Appeals to The Family of a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste About Compensation-Especially if the Veteran Spent Time in a Shipyard

WASHINGTON, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is appealing to the family of a Navy Veteran who has recently been diagnosed with mesothelioma to please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 especially if in addition to being exposed to asbestos on a navy ship, or submarine they had significant exposure to asbestos at a navy shipyard. Financial compensation for a person like this might exceed a million dollars.

For Navy Veterans who have mesothelioma and who had extreme exposure to asbestos at a navy shipyard on multiple occasions the compensation might be in the millions of dollars depending on how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos as attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste is always happy to discuss at 800-714-0303. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Advocate says, "Most Navy Veterans with mesothelioma we have been honored to assist in the last two decades spent time on their ship or submarine at a navy shipyard. These men were almost always required to stay onboard their ship or submarine while it was being repaired or going through a retrofit. Frequently they were required to assist the shipyard workers. Unlike they shipyard workers-they had to stay onboard their ship-submarine and sleep there. Many of them would wake up in the morning covered in asbestos. This is what we call extreme exposure to asbestos. If this sounds like your husband or dad and he has mesothelioma-please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 anytime. We think you will be glad you did." www.karstvonoiste.com/

US Navy Shipyards where asbestos use was widespread in the 1950's, 1960's, and 1970's and in some instances for a portion of 1980's include:

The Norfolk Naval Shipyard Norfolk, Virginia

Puget Sound Naval Shipyard Bremerton, Washington

Bangor, Maine

Hunters Point, California

Long Beach Naval Shipyard, California

Groton, Connecticut

Todd Shipyard Seattle

Philadelphia Naval Shipyard

The Brooklyn Naval Shipyard, New York

Boston Navy Yard Boston, Massachusetts

The Charleston Naval Shipyard Charleston, South Carolina

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma advocate receives a US Navy Veteran diagnosed with mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, New Hampshire, Vermont, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

