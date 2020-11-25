WASHINGTON, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "We are appealing to the family of a Navy Veteran with confirmed mesothelioma coast to coast to not roll the dice on financial compensation and to call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303. Because of the Coronavirus and so much uncertainty in 2020 we fear that many Navy Veterans with mesothelioma or their family will start impulsively ordering 'free' guides, kits, calculators, or booklets. If they do this-they will regret doing so-because all of a-sudden-they will get hassled to death 24-7 by lawyers and law firms they have never heard of before.

"The reason we have endorsed and we recommend attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste is because he answers specific questions about mesothelioma compensation-and he will not hassle a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Advocate has endorsed attorney Erik Karst of the law firm Karst von Oiste for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family because he is one of the nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys-and he has been helping people like this for decades. Erik Karst will also be able to answer specific questions about mesothelioma compensation unlike a 'free' generic guide, booklet, calculator, or kit about mesothelioma. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303 anytime. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is now offering to assist a Navy Veteran who now has mesothelioma to get possible VA Benefits for their illness. The Advocate will assist a Navy Veteran who has mesothelioma with their initial VA claims submission-and there is no charge for this service. For more information, a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma who had heavy exposure to asbestos in the navy prior to 1982 is welcome to call the Advocate anytime at 800-714-0303. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

According to the Veterans Administration some of the worst types of asbestos exposure occurred when a US Navy Veteran was stuck on their ship in dry dock or undergoing a major overhaul in shipyard located in Washington, Virginia, Connecticut, California, Maine, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New York, Louisiana, Hawaii or Georgia. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

