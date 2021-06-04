US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Appeals to the Family of a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma to Not Hire a Local Car Accident Attorney -- Before Talking First to Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste -- Get a Much Better Compensation Result

WASHINGTON, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "We are appealing to a Navy Veteran who has just learned they have mesothelioma or their family members to call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 for honest solutions and guidance from one of the nation's most skilled mesothelioma attorneys and he specializes in assisting Navy Veterans with this rare cancer caused by asbestos exposure. Mesothelioma Compensation for a Navy Veteran might exceed a million dollars-and or for career Navy Veterans with mesothelioma their compensation might be in the millions. Mesothelioma compensation for a Navy Veteran is based on how, where or when they were exposed to asbestos. The typical Navy Veteran we assist was exposed to asbestos on a navy ship, submarine or at a shipyard.

"When it comes to financial compensation for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma we have endorsed, and we recommend attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. Attorney Erik Karst and his colleagues at Karst von Oiste are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation for people with mesothelioma and or asbestos related illnesses-and they know what they are doing. Erik Karst and his colleagues at Karst von Oiste offer their services to Navy Veterans with mesothelioma-nationwide-and if you call 800-714-0303 Erik Karst will typically be talking to you within 15 minutes-or less." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate wants to emphasize a US Navy Veteran who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma needs immediate answers to their questions, as opposed to a 'free' generic booklet or a phony compensation do it yourself calculator about mesothelioma. If a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family would like direct answers to their questions about financial compensation from attorney Erik Karst at Karst von Oiste - please call him anytime at 800-714-0303. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate wants a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family members to know that the size of a mesothelioma compensation settlement is based on how, where and when a person like this was exposed to asbestos. A Navy Veteran's discharge papers called a DD214 might be extremely helpful if their asbestos exposure probably took place in the 1950s,1960s, 1970s, or early 1980s. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate receives a US Navy Veteran who has been diagnosed with mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Ohio, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Nevada, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma, please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma

