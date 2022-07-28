US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Appeals to the Family of a Navy Vietnam War Veteran Who Has Mesothelioma to Call the Legal Team at Danziger & De Llano to Ensure to Best Compensation Results - It Might Be Millions of Dollars

WASHINGTON, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate, "If your husband or dad is a Navy Vietnam War Veteran and he has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in the USA please make financial compensation a top priority and call the remarkable legal team at the law firm of Danziger De Llano at 800-864-4000 for superior results. Financial compensation for a person like this might be millions of dollars as the team at Danziger De Llano is always happy to discuss.

US Navy Veteran Mesothelioma Asbestos Warning Sign

"Navy Veterans who now have mesothelioma and who served in the Vietnam era could have been exposed to asbestos on their ship, at a shipyard in Subic Bay, Long Beach, Honolulu, San Diego or Hunters Point. A Navy Vietnam Veteran with mesothelioma may have also been exposed to significant amounts of asbestos if the served in the Navy Seabees in Vietnam.

"If you are a Navy Veteran who served in the Vietnam war, and you have recently been diagnosed with mesothelioma or this is your family member we have endorsed and we recommend the remarkable legal team at the law firm of Danziger De Llano and we are encouraging you to call them anytime at 800-864-4000 before you hire another law firm. We are certain you will be glad you did." https://meso.dandell.com

These are some actual compensation results the Danziger De Llano client received after attorney's fees for Navy Veterans with mesothelioma.

$4,750,000 Compensation Result received by a Navy Veteran who was exposed to asbestos products throughout his career in the Navy.

$3,921,750 Compensation Result received by a man who developed mesothelioma at age 68. He was exposed to asbestos products through his service in the Navy, as an auto mechanic, and while working in construction.

$3,600,450 Compensation Result received by a gentleman who developed mesothelioma at the age of 67. He was exposed to asbestos products through his service in the Navy and as a construction contractor on commercial and residential projects.

$3,403,890 Compensation Result received by a gentleman who developed mesothelioma at the age of 57. He was exposed to asbestos products through his service in the Navy and as a refrigeration and air conditioning mechanic.

$3,222,450 Compensation Result received by a Veteran who developed mesothelioma at the age of 63. He was exposed to asbestos products through his service in the Navy and as a machinist at various manufacturing plants.

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate receives a US Navy Veteran who has been diagnosed with mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Ohio, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Nevada, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.dandell.com

For more information about mesothelioma, please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma

