US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Has Endorsed Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste to Assist a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma Nationwide-Compensation for a Person Like This May Exceed a Million Dollars

WASHINGTON, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "We want a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family to get serious about financial compensation, and to call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 for his serious approach to compensation for a person like this. Frequently mesothelioma compensation for a Navy Veteran can exceed a million dollars. Mesothelioma compensation for a Navy Veteran is based on how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos.

"Many mesothelioma compensation claims involve a Navy Veteran's exposure to asbestos on more than one ship or submarine and or shipyard in more than one state such as Virginia, Maine, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Georgia, South Carolina, Florida, Washington, California and or Hawaii. A mesothelioma compensation like this is typically not something you want to give to an inexperienced local car accident attorney. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Advocate fears because of the Coronavirus there is a very good chance that a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma was initially diagnosed with the Coronavirus in 2020 and in the early part of 2021. The average person with mesothelioma in the US is 72 years old and their asbestos exposure took place prior to 1982. If your husband or dad is a Navy Veteran who is over 60 years old and he has just been diagnosed with the Coronavirus---please tell his medical doctors if you are certain he had significant exposure to asbestos in the service. If upon taking a second look the doctors conclude he might have mesothelioma or lung cancer-please call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the Veterans Administration some of the worst types of asbestos exposure occurred when a US Navy Veteran was stuck on their ship in dry dock or undergoing a major overhaul in shipyard located in Washington, Virginia, Connecticut, California, Maine, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New York, Hawaii or Georgia. http://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For more information about mesothelioma, please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma

