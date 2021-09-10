US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate has Endorsed Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste to Ensure a Navy Submarine Veteran with Mesothelioma Receives the Best Compensation that may be Millions

WASHINGTON, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate has endorsed, and they recommend attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste for a Navy Submarine Veteran who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma. Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste is one of the nation's most capable mesothelioma attorneys and he specializes in assisting Navy Veterans with this rare cancer caused by asbestos exposure. A mesothelioma compensation claim involving a Navy Submarine Veteran might be in the millions of dollars-if their exposure to asbestos occurred prior to 1982 as attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste is always happy to discuss at 800-714-0303. www.karstvonoiste.com/

US Navy Submarine Veteran Mesothelioma Asbestos Warning Sign Mesothelioma

The Advocate says, "If you are a Navy Submarine Veteran and you have just been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in the nation and or you are their family please do not start acting impulsively and order 'free' generic booklets, kits, guides, or do it yourself compensation calculators-or other nonsense. To get specific information about mesothelioma compensation, how the process works and what your claim might be worth please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303."

Types of US Navy Nuclear Submarines from the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate:

Lafayette Class Nuclear Submarine (9 boats in class)

James Madison Nuclear Submarine (10 boats in class)

Sturgeon Class Nuclear Submarine (37 boats in class)

Benjamin Franklin Nuclear Submarine (12 boats in class)

Los Angeles Class Attack Submarine (62 boats in class)

Ohio Class Nuclear Submarine (18 boats in class)

US Navy Submarine Bases are situated in the following states: Connecticut - New London , Washington -Navy Base Kitsap, Georgia-Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Virginia-Navy Station Norfolk , Hawaii-Naval Station Pearl Harbor, California -Naval Base Point Loma. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate wants a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family members to know that the size of a mesothelioma compensation settlement is based on how, where and when a person like this was exposed to asbestos. A Navy Veteran's discharge papers called a DD214 might be extremely helpful and the asbestos exposure probably took place in the 1960s or 1970s.

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate receives a US Navy Veteran who has been diagnosed with mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Ohio, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Nevada, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska.

For more information about mesothelioma, please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma

