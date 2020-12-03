US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Has Endorsed Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste to Ensure a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma Receives the Best Compensation Results-It Might Exceed $1,000,000

WASHINGTON, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "To ensure that a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family does not get shortchanged on financial compensation we have endorsed attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. Erik Karst is one of the nation's most experienced mesothelioma attorneys and he and his colleagues at Karst von Oiste have been assisting Navy Veterans with mesothelioma for decades and they are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation results for people like this. Before a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family hires a lawyer to pursue compensation please call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/

US Navy Veteran Mesothelioma Asbestos Warning Sign

The Advocate is warning a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family to please steer clear of Internet ads that offer 'free' booklets, kits, guides, claims centers, calculators or publications about mesothelioma--because all these freebies frequently involve lawyers desperate to get the name of a person with mesothelioma along with their contact information-so they can call the Veteran-over-and over-and over again. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is now offering to assist a Navy Veteran who now has mesothelioma to get possible VA Benefits for their illness. The Advocate will assist a Navy Veteran who has mesothelioma with their initial VA claims submission-and there is no charge for this service. For more information, a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma who had heavy exposure to asbestos in the navy prior to 1982 is welcome to call the Advocate anytime at 800-714-0303. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

According to the Advocate, "Mesothelioma compensation is a one shot deal-if you hire lawyers that are incompetent or are inexperienced it could cost the Navy Veteran with this rare cancer or their family hundreds of thousands of dollars or more. If a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family want a no nonsense plan for the better compensation-please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303-we think you will be glad you did." www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the Veterans Administration some of the worst types of asbestos exposure occurred when a US Navy Veteran was stuck on their ship in dry dock or undergoing a major overhaul in shipyard located in Washington, Virginia, Connecticut, California, Maine, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New York, Louisiana, Hawaii or Georgia. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer. gov/types/mesothelioma

