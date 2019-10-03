NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is the top branded group in the nation when it comes to ensuring a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma receives the very best possible financial compensation results - which frequently could exceed a million dollars.

The Advocate has endorsed attorney Erik Karst and his remarkable colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste to assist a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in any state. For on the spot access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303. When it comes to doing everything possible to being-an amazing resource for a Navy Veteran attorney Erik Karst is a much better option than a 'free' book or magazine about mesothelioma. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "If a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family member call us at 800-714-0303 we pick up the phone, we talk about the specifics of how, where and when you were exposed to asbestos and within 10-15 minutes we see to it that attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste call you back. Attorney Erik Karst and his colleagues have generated over a billion dollars in financial compensation settlements for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure related illnesses and they know what they are doing. We have endorsed the law firm of Karst von Oiste because of their skill and their commitment to their clients." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate now offers a free service called the list. The 'list' is documenting how, where and when a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma was exposed to asbestos and it this vital information that becomes the basis for a mesothelioma compensation. As they would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303 this information is extremely important. To develop the 'list' the Advocate will ask the Navy Veteran with mesothelioma the following types of questions:

"When was the first time you were exposed to asbestos? Was it prior to the navy?"

"If the initial asbestos exposure occurred prior to the navy when or where did it happen?"

"What was your job description in the navy?"

"When was the first time you were exposed to asbestos in the Navy?"

"Were you ever assigned to a navy ship/submarine undergoing repairs at a shipyard?"

"After the initial exposure to asbestos-were you exposed to asbestos at additional workplaces after your service in the navy?

"Do you recall the names of shipmates or coworkers who witnessed your exposure to asbestos?"

For a description of the current US Navy fleet please review an amazing chart created by Popular Mechanics: https://www.popularmechanics.com/military/navy-ships/a15297/us-navy-entire-fleet/

For a listing of all types of current and past US Navy warships please review the US Navy website on this topic: https://www.navy.mil/navydata/our_ships.asp

According to the Veterans Administration some of the worst types of asbestos exposure occurred when a US Navy Veteran was stuck on their ship in dry dock or undergoing a major overhaul in shipyards located in Washington, Virginia, Connecticut, California, Maine, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New York, Louisiana, Hawaii or Georgia. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

