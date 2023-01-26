US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Has Endorsed The Gori Law Firm to Make Certain a Nuclear Submarine Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma Receives A Superior Financial Compensation Settlement Result-It Might Be Millions of Dollars

WASHINGTON, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate has endorsed, and they recommend the lawyers at The Gori Law Firm for a Navy Veteran who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma-especially if the Veteran served on a nuclear submarine. Mesothelioma financial for a Navy Nuclear Submarine Veteran might be millions of dollars-as the lawyers at The Gori Law Firm are always happy to discuss at 866-532-2106. Mesothelioma compensation is based on the specifics of how, where and when a person with this rare cancer was exposed to asbestos. https://GoriLaw.Com

The Gori Law Firm Asbestos Warning Sign

The Advocate says, "We have been blessed to have had the opportunity to have been of assistance for Navy Veterans who developed mesothelioma because of asbestos exposure on a submarine over the last nearly two decades. What makes Navy Submarine Veterans unique is they were frequently cross trained to be able to assist shipmates on their boat. This cross training may have led to a sailor whose primary duty was on the bridge-to have been trained to maintain-repair mechanical equipment on the submarine-including pumps, plumbing parts, or mechanical parts.

"In addition, while on patrol it would be difficult for a submarine to surface to make repairs-if a mechanical system needed repairs. So, if the repairs included asbestos exposure-some or much of the crew might have been exposed. If the submarine was in a shipyard for repairs-frequently at least part of the crew would assist the shipyard workers with repairs.

"If your husband or dad is a Navy Submarine Veteran and he has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma-please call The Gori Law Firm anytime at 866-532-2106. Insist on getting the best compensation results." https://GoriLaw.Com

As a free service for their US Armed Forces-Veteran clients who have developed asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma The Gori Law Firm will fill out the required paperwork to hopefully qualify a person like this for VA benefits. This might create an additional form of compensation for their client. For more information, please call The Gori Law Firm anytime at 866-532-106. https://GoriLaw.Com

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate receives a US Navy Veteran who has been diagnosed with mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Ohio, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Nevada, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For more information about mesothelioma, please refer to the National Institutes of Health's website related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

Media Contact:

Michael Thomas

202-422-2069

[email protected]

SOURCE US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate