NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "We are the top branded source in the nation for US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma receiving the very best possible financial compensation results and not what we like to call trick or treat. Many to most US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma will never get properly compensated because they hired a local car accident attorney, or they called something that sounded like a federally sponsored 'claims' center-in reality the federal government sponsored claims centers do not exist. If you are a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in any state or their family members-please call us at 800-714-0303. We would like to introduce you to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste.

"The law firm of Karst von Oiste is one of the nation's elite mesothelioma law firms, and these amazing lawyers are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation settlements for people with mesothelioma and asbestos exposure illnesses and they know their navy ships, submarines and shipyards. If you are a Navy Veteran with confirmed mesothelioma or their family member such as their wife, adult son or daughter please call us anytime at 800-714-0303 and we will put you in direct contact with attorney Erik Karst or one of his senior partners at the law firm of Karst von Oiste." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is also appealing to the family of a Navy Veteran with advanced mesothelioma to call them anytime at 800-714-0303 to get the compensation process started as quickly as possible. In many instances the Navy Veteran may have been diagnosed after they misdiagnosed him with pneumonia. In instances involving advanced mesothelioma the Advocate will travel directly to visit the Navy Veteran in their home to assist in establishing the specifics of how, where and when the Navy Veteran was exposed to asbestos. It is this incredibly vital information that becomes the basis for the financial compensation claim as they would be happy to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303. This service is free. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate has over a decade of experience assisting US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma who served on the following types of ships or submarines:

Destroyer

Frigate

Cruiser

Battleship

Aircraft Carrier (conventional & nuclear)

Nuclear Submarine

Transport Ship

Oiler

Supply Ship

Submarine Tender

For specific information about US Navy warships and submarines please review their website on this topic: https://www.navy.mil/navydata/our_ships.asp.

For a listing of all VA Medical Centers in each state please review the VA's website: https://www.va.gov/directory/guide/allstate.asp.

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate receives a US Navy Veteran diagnosed with mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, New Hampshire, Vermont, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma, please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.com



