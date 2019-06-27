WASHINGTON, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is now the best branded source in the nation for US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma receiving the best possible financial compensation results. They are now urging a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family members to call them anytime at 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst and or his amazing colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste. The lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste are some of the nation's most skilled, and experienced mesothelioma lawyers and they consistently get the best possible financial compensation results for their Navy Veteran clients."

US Navy Veterans-Mesothelioma Asbestos Warning Sign-Mesothelioma

For more information about mesothelioma compensation, a diagnosed US Navy Veteran, or their family members are urged to contact the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate anytime at 800-714-0303. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate, "Veterans of the US Navy are by far the largest group of individuals in the United States who will be diagnosed with mesothelioma each year. Our number one priority is seeing to it that a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma has direct access to the nation's most skilled, and experienced mesothelioma lawyers, because we know the best financial compensation results for mesothelioma is directly linked to the skill, and the experience of the mesothelioma lawyers who represent their client as we would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303. We have endorsed the law firm of Karst von Oiste to get the compensation job done for a US Navy Veteran with mesothelioma." www.karstvonoiste.com/

Typically, a US Navy Veteran with mesothelioma was exposed to asbestos decades ago, frequently in the following areas of a US Navy ship, submarine or shipyard.

Engine Room-Reactor-or Engine-Propulsion Room Maintenance

As Machinist Mate

In a Ship's or Submarine's Machine Shop-Repair Area

In a Ship's Ammunition Magazine

In a Ship's Fuel Storage Areas

While assigned to a ship or submarine undergoing repairs at a shipyard

The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is now offering a new service for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma. In addition to making certain a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma has direct access to attorney Erik Karst they will also bring a representative/lawyer from the law firm of Karst von Oiste to the Veteran's home for a no obligation visit to explain the financial compensation process and to determine what the Navy Veterans mesothelioma compensation claim could be worth. For more information a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family are welcome to call the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate anytime at 800-714-0303. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For a description of the current US Navy fleet please review an amazing chart created by Popular Mechanics: https://www.popularmechanics.com/military/navy-ships/a15297/us-navy-entire-fleet/

For a listing of all types of current and past US Navy warships please review the US Navy website on this topic: https://www.navy.mil/navydata/our_ships.asp

According to the Veterans Administration some of the worst types of asbestos exposure occurred when a US Navy Veteran was stuck on their ship in dry dock or undergoing a major overhaul in shipyard located in Washington, Virginia, Connecticut, California, Maine, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New York, Louisiana, Hawaii or Georgia. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer. gov/types/mesothelioma.



