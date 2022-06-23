WASHINGTON, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is the best branded source in the nation for Navy Veterans who have developed mesothelioma and their primary goal is to ensure a person like this receives the best possible compensation results-especially if they served on a submarine.

Navy Veteran Mesothelioma Asbestos Warning Sign

To ensure the best mesothelioma compensation results happen for a Navy Submarine Veteran the Advocate has recently endorsed the remarkable legal team at the law firm of Danziger & De Llano. The legal team at Danziger & De Llano has been assisting Navy Veterans with mesothelioma for over two decades and they consistently get the best compensation results nationwide for Navy Veterans with this rare cancer as they are always happy to discuss at 800-864-4000. https://meso.dandell.com/

The Advocate says, "We have been honored to assist Navy Submarine Veterans who have developed mesothelioma for nearly two decades and we are urging the family of a person like this to not roll the dice on financial compensation-which might be millions of dollars. The reason we have endorsed the remarkable legal team at Danziger & De Llano is because we know they will do everything possible to ensure a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma receives the best possible compensation results. Before the family of a Navy Submarine Veteran with mesothelioma anywhere in the USA hires a lawyer to assist with financial compensation, please call the remarkable legal team at Danziger & De Llano at 800-864-4000." https://meso.dandell.com/

Types of US Navy Nuclear Submarines from the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate:

Lafayette Class Nuclear Submarine (9 boats in class)

James Madison Nuclear Submarine (10 boats in class)

Sturgeon Class Nuclear Submarine (37 boats in class)

Benjamin Franklin Nuclear Submarine (12 boats in class)

Los Angeles Class Attack Submarine (62 boats in class)

Ohio Class Nuclear Submarine (18 boats in class)

US Navy Submarine Bases are situated in the following states: Connecticut-New London, Washington-Navy Base Kitsap, Georgia-Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Virginia-Navy Station Norfolk, Hawaii-Naval Station Pearl Harbor, California-Naval Base Point Loma.

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate receives a US Navy Veteran who has been diagnosed with mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Ohio, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Nevada, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. https://meso.dandell.com/

For more information about mesothelioma, please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma

Media Contact

Michael Thomas

800-714-0303

[email protected]

SOURCE US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate