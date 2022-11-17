US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Has Endorsed the Lawyers at The Gori Law Firm to Ensure a Career Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma Anywhere in the USA Receives a Top Compensation Result That Might Be Millions of Dollars + VA Benefits

WASHINGTON, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate has endorsed, and they recommend the lawyers at The Gori Law Firm for a Navy Veteran-especially one who spent their career in the navy-who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in the USA. Financial compensation for a person like this might be in the millions of dollars-especially if they maintained a ship's-submarine's engine room-propulsion center, they were part of a maintenance-repair crew, or they spent time at a shipyard as the lawyers at The Gori Law Firm are always happy to discuss at 866-532-2016.

The Gori Law Firm US Navy Veteran Mesothelioma

The Advocate says, "If a Navy Veteran with recently diagnosed mesothelioma anywhere in the nation or their family would call The Gori Law Firm anytime at 866-532-2016, they will send out one of their lawyers in most cases within 24 hours." https://GoriLaw.Com

The objective of the no obligation in-home meeting by a lawyer from The Gori Law Firm is as follows:

The lawyer will try to gather as much information as possible about how, where and when the Navy Veteran was exposed to asbestos. It is this incredibly important information that becomes the foundation for the compensation claim.

The Gori Law Firm lawyer will explain how the mesothelioma compensation process workers and what is involved.

During the in-home visit The Gori Law Firm lawyer will explain what they expect the Veteran's mesothelioma compensation claim might be worth.

The in-home visit by a lawyer from The Gori Law Firm is no obligation-and the intent is to make the mesothelioma compensation process understandable.

As an added service if a Veteran with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer retains The Gori Law Firm their lawyers at no charge will file the required paperwork with the VA in the hopes of qualifying the person for VA benefits. For more information a Veteran with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer anywhere in the USA and or their family members are welcome to call The Gori Law Firm anytime at 866-532-2106. https://GoriLaw.Com

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate receives a US Navy Veteran who has been diagnosed with mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Ohio, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Nevada, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska.

For more information about mesothelioma, please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma

Contact:

Michael Thomas

202-422-2069

[email protected]

SOURCE US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate