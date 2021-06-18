WASHINGTON, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "We are by far the best branded source in the nation for a Navy Veteran who has recently been diagnosed with mesothelioma and our top priority for a person like this is that they and or their family receive the best possible financial compensation for this rare cancer caused by asbestos exposure. Frequently financial compensation for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma might exceed a million dollars. For a career Navy Veteran with mesothelioma-their financial compensation might be in the millions of dollars.

"To get the financial compensation job done for a person like this we have endorsed, and we recommend attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste because he is one of the nation's most skilled mesothelioma lawyers and he and his colleagues have been assisting Navy Veterans with this care cancer for decades. Erik Karst is a fulltime mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer attorney-and he specializes in assisting Navy Veterans with this rare cancer caused by asbestos exposure. Rather than playing lawyer roulette with an online law firm offering a booklet, guide, kit, do it yourself calculator or other nonsense-we are appealing to a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in any state to please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303. We think you will be glad you did." www.karstvonoiste.com/

What is involved in a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma receiving the best possible financial compensation-from the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate:

Does the Navy Veteran recall when they were initially exposed to asbestos in the navy? Did the asbestos exposure occur at a technical school for machinists, boiler technicians, plumbers, pipefitters, mechanics, welders, insulators, or steel workers?

Once onboard their ship or submarine was the Navy Veteran re-exposed to asbestos on a ship or submarine on a regular basis as part of their job?

Was the Navy Veteran required to stay onboard their ship or submarine at a shipyard for a repair or retrofit?

Does the Navy Veteran have the contact information for shipmates who might have witnessed their asbestos exposure on a navy ship or submarine?

"If a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma with mesothelioma in any state would like to receive the best possible financial compensation-it is the questions we have just asked that will need to get answered. For additional information and assistance related to mesothelioma compensation please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate receives a US Navy Veteran who has been diagnosed with mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Ohio, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Nevada, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma, please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma

