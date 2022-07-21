US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Now Appeals to A Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma Anywhere in the USA or Their Family to Call the Remarkable Legal Team at Danziger & De Llano-To Ensure the Best Compensation-It Might Be Millions

WASHINGTON, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate, "If you are the wife or adult son-daughter of a Navy Veteran who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in the USA please do not gamble on financial compensation for your loved one. We have recently endorsed and we recommend the legal team at the law firm of Danziger & De Llano because they have been assisting Navy Veterans with mesothelioma nationwide for over two decades and they consistently get the best possible compensation results for their Navy Veteran clients.

US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Asbestos Warning Sign

"A mesothelioma compensation settlement for a US Navy Veteran with this rare cancer might be in the millions of dollars at the team of Danziger & De Llano is always happy to discuss at 800-864-4000.

"The typical Navy Veteran we have been assisting with mesothelioma for the last two decades served on a ship or submarine in an engine room-propulsion center, as a machinist mate, boiler technician, mechanic, boiler technician, electrician, welder, pipefitter, steamfitter, insulator, officer, NCO or as a member of a submarines repair crew. We want people like this who now have mesothelioma to receive the best possible compensation-no matter where they live in the United States.

"Before a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma anywhere in the USA or their family retains the services of a lawyer to assist with financial compensation, please call the remarkable legal team at Danziger & De Llano at 800-864-4000. We are certain you will be glad you did." https://meso.dandell.com

These are some actual compensation results the Danziger De Llano client received after attorney's fees for Navy Veterans with mesothelioma.

$4,750,000 Compensation Result received by a Navy Veteran who was exposed to asbestos products throughout his career in the Navy.

$3,921,750 Compensation Result received by a man who developed mesothelioma at age 68. He was exposed to asbestos products through his service in the Navy, as an auto mechanic, and while working in construction.

$3,600,450 Compensation Result received by a gentleman who developed mesothelioma at the age of 67. He was exposed to asbestos products through his service in the Navy and as a construction contractor on commercial and residential projects.

$3,403,890 Compensation Result received by a gentleman who developed mesothelioma at the age of 57. He was exposed to asbestos products through his service in the Navy and as a refrigeration and air conditioning mechanic.

$3,222,450 Compensation Result received by a Veteran who developed mesothelioma at the age of 63. He was exposed to asbestos products through his service in the Navy and as a machinist at various manufacturing plants.

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate receives a US Navy Veteran who has been diagnosed with mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Ohio, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Nevada, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.dandell.com

For more information about mesothelioma, please refer to the National Institutes of Health's website related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

