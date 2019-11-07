US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Now Appeals to A Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma or Their Family to Call for Direct Access to Erik Karst of the Law Firm of Karst von Oiste-Get Expedited Compensation- Nationwide-Better Attorneys-Better Results

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "We want to provide meaningful assistance to a US Navy Veteran who has been diagnosed with mesothelioma with a focus on the best possible financial compensation results. We are offering to assist a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma, or their family navigate through the shark infested waters of Internet law firms-with the goal being they talk directly with attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. We offer direct access to attorney Erik Karst the founding partner of the law firm of Karst von Oiste with one call to 800-714-0303.

US Navy Veterans Asbestos Warning Sign-Mesothelioma

Mesothelioma is a rare cancer that is attributable to exposure to asbestos.

US Navy Veterans make up approximately one-third of people who will be diagnosed with mesothelioma in the United States each year. Mesothelioma is a rare cancer that is attributable to exposure to asbestos. The types of US Navy Veterans who frequently get diagnosed with mesothelioma had the following type of rating related to their job duties on a ship.

B-BR-BT-Boiler Tender, Boiler Technician

CM-Construction Mechanic

EM-Electrician Mate

EN-Engineman

GS-Gas Turbine Technician

MM-Machinist Mate

MEW-Metalsmith Welder

SF-Shipfitter

SW-Steelworker

UT-Utilities-man

Vital Compensation Tip for A US Navy Veteran with confirmed Mesothelioma from the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate: "There are a handful of the best-of-the-best mesothelioma law firms in the United States when it comes to US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma. Before you hire a lawyer or law firm to represent you for a mesothelioma financial compensation claim, please call us anytime at 800-714-0303 for on-the-spot access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste-He is amazing as are his partners." https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For attribution please see https://bluejacket.com/usn_ratings.html

For a description of the current US Navy fleet please review an amazing chart created by Popular Mechanics: https://www.popularmechanics.com/military/navy-ships/a15297/us-navy-entire-fleet/.

For a listing of all types of current and past US Navy warships please review the US Navy website on this topic: https://www.navy.mil/navydata/our_ships.asp.

According to the Veterans Administration some of the worst types of asbestos exposure occurred when a US Navy Veteran was stuck on their ship in dry dock or undergoing a major overhaul in shipyard located in Washington, Virginia, Connecticut, California, Maine, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New York, Louisiana, Hawaii or Georgia. www.karstvonoiste.com.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

