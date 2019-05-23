NEW YORK, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "We are appealing to a US Navy Veteran who has recently been diagnosed with mesothelioma or their family members to call us anytime at 800-714-0303 especially if the Veteran was exposed to asbestos on a navy ship in the 1970's. In 1970's the US Navy had about 750 ships. The US Navy today has about 275 ships. Mesothelioma takes about 40 to 50 years to develop and we are passionate advocates dedicated to making certain a Navy Veteran receives the very best financial compensation results.

"To make certain the very best mesothelioma compensation results occur for a US Navy Veteran with recently diagnosed mesothelioma we offer direct access to attorney Erik Karst and his remarkable colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste. While the best possible mesothelioma compensation results might be deserved by a Navy Veteran with this rare cancer-the best compensation results will not happen if you do not retain the services of a skilled and very hard-working legal team. It is for these reasons we have endorsed the law firm of Karst von Oiste for US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma nationwide as we would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The average age for a person with mesothelioma in the United States is about 72 years old and typically it takes three to five decades for mesothelioma to develop. Many Navy Veterans who will be diagnosed with mesothelioma this year were exposed to asbestos on warships or supply ships engaged in combat or support roles during the War in Vietnam. A total of 1.842 million Sailors served in Southeast Asia during the War in Vietnam. The types of ships these navy sailors served on included:

Destroyers

Cruisers

Aircraft Carriers

Assault Ships

Supply Ships

Oilers

River Patrol Boats

The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "If we had one incredibly vital tip for a US Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family members it would be please call us at 800-714-0303 so we can provide you with direct access to attorney Erik Karst and his amazing team at the law firm of Karst von Oiste. If you want the best mesothelioma compensation you will need to retain the services of some of the nation's top mesothelioma lawyers." http://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For information about US Navy numbers of ships in the fleet for the law hundred plus years please review the following website: https://www.history.navy.mil/research/histories/ship-histories/us-ship-force-levels.html.

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

However, based on the calls the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma advocate receives a US Navy Veteran diagnosed with mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, New Hampshire, Vermont, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For a listing of various classes of US Navy ships or submarines please visit the US Navy website on this topic: http://www.navy.mil/navydata/our_ships.asp.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.

