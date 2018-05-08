US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Now Appeals to US Navy Veterans With Mesothelioma to Call for Direct Access to the Nation's Leading Lawyers for Compensation That Could Exceed $1 Million

NEW YORK, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is appealing to a US Navy Veteran with recently diagnosed mesothelioma in any state, or their family members, to call them anytime at 800-714-0303 for direct access to the nation's leading lawyers who consistently get the best possible financial compensation results for their Navy Veteran clients.

Frequently a mesothelioma financial compensation claim for a US Navy Veteran can exceed a million dollars provided the Veteran is represented by some of the nation's most skilled and experienced mesothelioma lawyers. As the group would also like to explain anytime at 800-714-0303, the Internet is a very confusing place when it comes to getting honest information about mesothelioma compensation for US Navy Veterans. The last thing the group wants to see happen to a navy Veteran is for them hire an unqualified lawyer or law firm. "Once you hire a lawyer or law firm you are stuck with them when it comes to mesothelioma compensation." http://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "We offer immediate access to some the nation's leading mesothelioma lawyers because they consistently get the best financial compensation settlements for their Navy Veteran clients. As we would like to explain to a US Navy Veteran anytime at 800-714-0303, a mesothelioma compensation claim for a former navy sailor or officer with mesothelioma does not involve suing the navy. The compensation claim involves companies that provided parts, pipes machinery, boilers or insulation that contained asbestos on the ship or submarine."

Typically, Navy Veterans with mesothelioma have the following things in common:

"The US Navy Veteran was constantly exposed to asbestos in a ship's engine room, while maintaining a ship's equipment, in a ship's machine shop, while constantly having to repair a ship's steam lines, while serving on a nuclear-powered submarine.

"The Navy Veteran was forced to stay on board their ship or submarine at a shipyard to assist shipyard workers during a major repair or retrofit. Frequently these repairs could take months or longer. In many instances Navy Veterans marooned on their ship during a retrofit or repair could have received extreme exposure to asbestos. The Navy Veteran could have been exposed to asbestos at a US Navy Shipyard located in Norfolk , Kittery, Bremerton , Honolulu , Long Beach , Hunters Point, San Diego , Seattle , New London, New York , Boston , or Philadelphia.

, Kittery, , , , Hunters Point, , , New London, , , or Philadelphia. "The Navy Veteran was part of crew assigned to decommission a navy ship or submarine. In this instance the Navy Veteran could have had extreme exposure tearing our mechanical or weapons systems that could be used as spare parts for other ships in the same class of ships or submarines."

The US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is not a law firm - they are incredibly passionate advocates 100% focused on Navy Veterans with recently diagnosed mesothelioma or their family receiving the very best possible financial compensation that typically starts around five hundred thousand dollars and can dramatically increase from there, depending on the asbestos exposure. The group offers on the spot access to the nation's top lawyers who can also assist the Navy Veteran with their possible monthly VA disability payments.

For more information a US Navy Veteran with mesothelioma is urged to contact the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate anytime at 800-714-0303. In the event the Navy Veteran is too sick to call on their own the group is urging the Veteran's family members to call them anytime at 800-714-0303. http://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For specific information about US Navy warships please review their website on this topic: http://www.navy.mil/navydata/our_ships.asp.

For a listing of all VA Medical Centers in each state please review the VA's website: https://www.va.gov/directory/guide/allstate.asp.

